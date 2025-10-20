One Year, 21 Goals: What I’m Doing Before I Turn 21

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As my twenty first birthday approaches I find myself wishing I was more spontaneous, spending each day creating a story not an agenda. As I searched for a way to fill my life with adventure I came across Bachelor Nation’s very own Joey Graziadei, as he rushed to complete his 30 Before 30 List. It left me on the edge of my seat as the clock counted down and his list had goals that had yet to be crossed off. I stalked his Instagram daily in hopes of seeing him complete his dreams. Then it hit me- why was I avidly tuning into someone else’s life when I could be jump starting my own?

Being only six months away from 21 I recently created a list of goals for myself, ranging from small simple wins to a couple large endeavors. Let me give you the inside scoop on my personal 21 Before 21 List!

Take a UCLA Cooking Class There are so many free opportunities that come with being a Bruin! I felt it was time for me to start taking advantage of them- especially when they can be so delicious! Buy a Concert Ticket Day Of Live music is an adrenaline rush in itself, why not add the extra layer of rushing to a concert you had no prior plans of attending? Go to a Dancing with the Stars Live Taping Attending has been a goal of mine since I was a kid. Living in Los Angeles I realize there is no better time than now, especially with a cast this competitive! Get My Own UCLA Radio Show As someone who aspires to attain a career in hosting and/or new reporting it would be great practice. Go on a Road Trip There is so much of the world I have yet to see within driving distance, not to mention the memories to be made on the car ride there. 100 Day Duolingo Streak Learning a new language is not only beneficial but also can be fun. I have been preparing for my trip to Italy during Winter Quarter. Travel to a New State Being stuck in my California bubble can begin to feel static; I want to venture out and learn more about another state. Go on a REAL Date GenZ dating culture can be so nonchalant. I want to experience a date that brings movie magic to real life! Become My Own Esthetician This would save me so much money. Go on a Hike Specifically, an ocean view would be amazing. I need to touch some grass. Create My Own Recipe This summer I took on cooking as a hobby. I want to whip up a signature dish that leaves people wanting more. Read a Full Book I used to love reading as a kid but once textbooks came into the picture it faded away. I am hoping to reconnect with the dreams that lie between the pages. Run a Mile EASILY I hate running. I want to turn that mindset around! Get High Tea After being obsessed with Bridgerton this Summer it feels necessary. Go to Disneyland from Open to Close Disneyland truly is the happiest place on Earth for me! Pay Off My First Student Loan As true adulthood approaches I thought it would be beneficial to begin practicing smarter financial planning. Ride a Tandem Bike I heard this is difficult so I want to give it a try for myself! Go to a Spa The quarter system has me stressed 24/7. A spa would be the perfect luxury to relax my mind. Get Sent a PR Package Bragging rights. Ultimate cool girl status. Need I say more? Ride on a Motorcycle I have always been too scared to get on my Dad’s motorcycle, it is time to face my fears. Only around the block though. Volunteer at a Shelter Donating your time to help others is so important, I want to do it more often.

By creating this list it fills me with eagerness for the future. In 6 months, I hope to look back and see many smiles and laughs while these plans come to fruition. As I begin to cross things off my list, I encourage you to begin writing your own. One that reminds you to put yourself in the driver seat of your life and begin moving forward.