No Job, No Problem: Your Ultimate No-Plan Post-Grad Summer Guide

You did it. You crossed the stage, tossed the cap, maybe you even ugly-cried during the ceremony. And now… what? If your summer plans are less “dream internship in NYC” and more “laying in bed wondering if LinkedIn notifications count as networking,” you’re not alone. Here’s the truth no one tells you that even I, a graduating senior, am still having trouble grasping: your first summer out of college doesn’t have to be productive to be useful. You’re not behind, you’re just between chapters. So instead of spiraling, try some of these ideas to turn your jobless summer into your most creatively chaotic, soul-refreshing one yet.

Make Your Silly Little Passion Project

Write that unhinged short story, start a chaotic photo series, or even launch a fake podcast for an audience of one. With no pressure to monetize it, just create something that brings you joy or catharsis. Who knows? It might be the conversation starter that lands you your next gig.

Host a Closet Sale

Need cash? Your closet holds your next tiny income stream! Sell old fits on Depop or Poshmark, or even organize a clothing swap with friends. It’s like thrifting, but you get paid instead of spending. Plus, it’s a low-effort way to feel like you’re “working in fashion” without leaving your bedroom.

Do a One-Day Trip To Somewhere Slightly Inconvenient

Take the train or bus to a semi-local place you’ve always wanted to visit, pretend you’re in a French indie movie, and spend the day wandering. Eat alone or bring a travel buddy.

Try the Weird Class You Always Said You Would

@jadennedwardsss You get a bowl you get a bowl evergone gets a bowl ♬ original sound – Jaden Edwards

Pole dancing. Pottery. Improv. You know, that thing you joked about doing but never had the time for? Now’s the time to lean into the bit and maybe even fall in love with it. You never know what secret talent, or alter ego, you might discover.

Build a “Hot Girl With No Plans” Morning Routine

Not because you have to, but because it feels good. Wake up slow, stretch like a cat, drink hot lemon water out of a wine glass, and read something that’s not a syllabus. After all, with no more school assignments, you finally have the time to read all those books collecting dust on your shelf.

Soft-Launch Your Future with a Dream Job Mood Board

@xoxobahja Save THIS! How to make your monthly vision board that works. Last 90 days lets go! Full video will be on my yt today 🫶🏾#greenscreen ♬ original sound – Bahja

If you’re like me and the idea of job hunting makes you break out in hives, start small. Collect visuals and vibes of lives you’d want to live. It’s basically manifestation meets career planning (you know Pinterest hates to see me coming).

Freelance Something, Anything

Offer to make a logo for your friend’s Etsy. Tutor someone’s younger sibling. Write Instagram captions for a local salon. Test the waters of your talents, just enough to feel capable, but not overwhelmed. Sometimes all you need is just one “client” to start calling yourself a creative professional.

Have a “No New Friends, Just Old Ones” Month

Reconnect with people you actually like but drifted away from over your collegiate years. Reach out with a simple “you popped into my head, how are you?” No agenda. Just genuine vibes and maybe a nostalgic hang over coffee.

Get Rejected for Something Just to Build Character

Apply for a job you’re not qualified for, pitch a wild idea to a publication, or DM someone cool just to say hi. If nothing comes of it, you’re still braver than you were before. Remember, rejection is just redirection, and taking the time to learn that before officially entering the workforce will be life changing.

Take Yourself on the Kind of Date You Wish Someone Else Would

Dinner and a movie? Beach day with snacks in Santa Monica? Barnes and Noble bookstore crawl? Treat yourself the way you want to be treated. The bar for dates nowadays is so low, that you might as well raise it for yourself. It’s not like you have anything else to do.

Do Absolutely Nothing (And Don’t Feel Bad About It)

Bed rot. Lie on the floor. Listen to music. Stare at the ceiling fan. The point isn’t to be productive, it’s to pause. You’re allowed to rest, to be bored, to exist without output. Coming from a chronic napper, doing nothing is healing, so consider it a spiritual reset.

This might be the last summer you’ll have with absolutely nothing to do, and that’s kind of beautiful. Once the emails, deadlines, and back-to-back calendar invites start rolling in, you’ll be begging for this time back, so take advantage. Be aimless on purpose. Make memories that don’t make sense on a resume but live in your mind forever. Remember, this isn’t a break from real life, it’s just a soft beginning. Good luck, graduates!