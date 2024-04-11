‘Music is there for you’: Chris Olsen On Music, Therapy, And Partnering On Spotify’s New Song Psychic Feature

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

“I asked Song Psychic, ‘Does my crush know who I am?’ to which it responded, ‘NO’ by Meghan Trainor… at least I can be thankful I get honest answers from friends.”

Chris Olsen certainly knows how to keep it real on the Internet. Despite his 12+ million followers on TikTok and counting, his candid, down-to-earth presence makes every viewer feel like a friend. From sharing recorded therapy sessions and opening up to his audience about his experiences with trauma and addiction as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community to snapping videos at concerts (he’s the mastermind behind the infamous “Daddy?” poster at the Harry Styles concert) and belting songs in his bathroom, Olsen fearlessly captures the intricacies of the human experience as authentically as one can online.

If you follow Chris on TikTok, you’ll find yourself sobbing at his spoken word poetry one second and scrolling and cackling at his content with Meghan Trainor the next. Once again, Chris Olsen truly captures the human experience. And with that emotional IQ comes an immense appreciation for music that we can certainly all relate to.

That’s why Chris never passes up any opportunities to collaborate on any cool new music projects. Especially when it comes to Spotify. Like many of us, Spotify Wrapped is his favorite holiday of the year. So, when he heard about Spotify’s new Song Psychic, a mystical music experience that empowers users to answer all of their burning questions with songs, he was obviously first in line to partner up with Spotify on the feature. After all, the experience is perfectly in line with Chris Olsen’s specialties: candid conversations about life (ranging from casual to existential) and music.

Sometimes, the Magic 8 ball simply doesn’t cut it. Fellow music fans facing crippling indecision, this one’s for you. You can ask Song Psychic questions on topics ranging from “Life’s Greatest Mysteries” to “Lunch” and be answered with songs like “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac and “telepatía” by Kali Uchis.

Or, if you’re like Chris Olsen, you might ask a braver question like, “Does my crush know who I am?” Hopefully, you receive a more promising response than “NO.” Although, you would get a great song rec out of it to add to your playlist! Meghan Trainor knows how to write some catchy tunes.

Speaking of playlists, we chatted with Chris Olsen about everything ranging from his craziest playlist names, his career as an influencer, his dream collaborations, the importance of conversations about mental health, and (of course) his partnership with Spotify on Song Psychic. In true Chris Olsen fashion, he did not miss a beat, alternating from joking about crushes to his critical work with organizations that support the LGBTQIA+ community.

HC: There is no doubt that, beyond your insanely successful career on TikTok, music is an extremely important part of your life, considering your BFA in Musical Theater, viral singing videos, and your new movie musical 1660 Vine on the way (not to mention your iconic “Daddy?” sign for Harry Styles). How has your love for music shaped the way you approach new potential projects?

CO: Music is a constant in my life, so a day never goes by that I’m not listening to a new release or favorites on repeat. When I get the opportunity to work on music-related projects, it’s an easy yes!

HC: What’s your craziest playlist name on Spotify?

CO: Any playlist with the name of my crush at the time…

HC: What song is currently on repeat for you?

CO: “Been Like This” by Meghan Trainor ft. T-Pain.

HC: You’ve worked a lot with musician Meghan Trainor (a long way from her being your first “celebrity” follower, given that you’re quite the celebrity now); tell us about your experience making content with her. Did you two hit it off right away? What kinds of music did you bond over?

CO: Honestly, yes. We clicked faster than either of us expected to. It was exciting to initially meet and share ideas for content, but it’s turned into a special friendship and partnership. I’d always been a fan of hers but seeing the work she puts into her music has only deepened the respect I have for her. And it means anytime we’re together, we’ve always got one of her unreleased hits on!

HC: What made you decide to partner with Spotify on their new experience, “Song Psychic”? What drew you to the project?

CO: Spotify Wrapped is obviously my favorite holiday of the year, so I was first in line to be a part of another one of Spotify’s fun, shareable features. I’m someone who needs help to answer my life’s burning questions, and Song Psychic reminds me of using a Magic 8 Ball to find those answers. It’s different from anything Spotify has launched before, so I was excited to use it for the first time. I also loved becoming the “Song Psychic” on @SpotifyNews’ Instagram – I had a blast answering people’s questions live!

HC: How do you hope that Spotify users, as well as your 12 million+ followers, react to Song Psychic? What do you hope they get from the experience?

CO: My favorite part of Song Psychic is that you can be a little silly with it if you want. I hope users can have a laugh at the answers they get and share a laugh with others! There are so many questions to choose from, so no matter what I’m manifesting, Song Psychic always comes back with an answer that’s hilarious and surprising but in the best way. I asked Song Psychic, “Does my crush know who I am?” to which it responded, “NO,” by Meghan Trainor… at least I can be thankful I get honest answers from friends.

Spotify

HC: You also have a popular series delivering coffee to celebrities and musicians like Sabrina Carpenter. What other musicians have you particularly enjoyed meeting or working with? Who would you like to collaborate with in the future?

CO: I LOVED being able to collaborate with Renee Rapp, Katy Perry, Jessica Chastain (among others!) but of course, I’m waiting for the day I can collab with Taylor Swift.

HC: What would you say is the most unpredictable, exciting thing to come out of your starting to make videos on TikTok (and becoming a mega influencer)?

CO: I’ve been able to meet so many new and incredible people over the years. So many have turned into long-lasting friendships, and for that, I feel very grateful.

@reneerapp Replying to @rae.is.shining idk girl he keeps coming around though!! ♬ original sound – reneé

HC: You initially gained a lot of followers by recording your therapy sessions and destigmatizing seeking therapy for individuals experiencing mental health issues and addiction; how does music fit into your personal experience of recovering from addiction and your overall mental health journey?

CO: Access to therapy is a privilege, and if you are able to seek help, it can be transformative. And while it’s not the same, music is absolutely its own form of therapy. I think that’s true for a lot of people, including myself. Whether you’re at your lowest point and need comfort from your favorite artist or you’re looking for a song to get you out of your own head, music is there for you.

“Whether you’re at your lowest point and need comfort from your favorite artist or you’re looking for a song to get you out of your own head, music is there for you.”

HC: Your transparency about your journey to sobriety as a member of the LGBTQ community has also had a significant positive impact on many members of the LGBTQ community, including individuals struggling with addiction. How do you hope to continue to inspire and support the community through both your social media content and your future projects?

CO: I hope that the content I share of my own experiences and stories continues to normalize asking for help and leaning on trusted relationships to have difficult conversations. The more we are able to destigmatize addiction, the more likely people are to seek help. Whenever I have the opportunity to work with organizations like amfAR that support the LGBTQIA+ community, I am on board!

@amfarofficial @Chris Olsen is amfAR’s 2023 Pride Ambassador. We spoke with Chris about why it’s important to be as visible as ever in the face of attacks on LGBTQ rights throughout the U.S. and around the world. amfARUnitedinPride ♬ Chrysanthemum Tea – Prod. By Rose

Chris Olsen is truly the ultimate renaissance man. If we were to ask Song Psychic about his future, it would definitely answer with something like “Things Can Only Get Better” by Howard Jones. And, if you’re wondering whether you should try your luck with Song Psychic yourself, the answer is definitely “Hell Yes” by Beck. You’ll find yourself deep in the rabbit hole once you start asking questions — I know we did.