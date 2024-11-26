Movies To Watch When You Want to Feel Something

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Every once and a while, a movie is exactly what you need to feel something. Whether it’s to get the waterworks going, to laugh, to get a fresh perspective on life, or a little self-reflection, sometimes a movie just helps me express such emotions. As a cinephile, I want to share some films that do not miss when it comes to feeling something.

The Notebook

I was warned: only ever watch this movie with a significant other. And honestly, they weren’t wrong. An iconic, classic Nicholas Sparks love story takes you on an emotional rollercoaster full of passion, heartbreak, and enduring love. After watching, I was left reflecting on the lengths people go to in the name of love and how life’s connections can be fleeting yet powerful. It’s a movie masterpiece, leaving me for a cathartic cry.

A Walk to Remember

Nicholas Sparks does it again, delivering yet another unforgettable love story. Few movies capture the essence of the bittersweet beauty of young love and loss so powerfully like this one. It’s as heartwarming as it is heart-wrenching. The themes of forgiveness, redemption, love, and living life to the fullest will leave you with a lingering emotional impact.

Me before you

A touching and heartbreaking story, this movie is full of intense emotions delivered with heartfelt performances. It delves into the struggles of characters from opposite spectrums of life navigating their own emotional battles, exploring themes of love, difficult decisions, and the hardships of life shaped by limitations. Filled with such charming and heartwarming moments, its bittersweet ending will leave a lasting impression. It’s a beautiful reminder to see the world a little differently and how love can transform lives, even in tragic decisions.

The Perks of being a wallflower

Do you ever feel scattered or lost, struggling to find yourself amidst the chaos of life? Or wrapped up in a whirlwind of emotions with adulthood and life coming at you in every direction? This deeply heartfelt coming-of-age story explores the complexities of friendship, societal expectations, trauma, and the journey of self-discovery. With its relatable and touching themes, this movie captures what it truly means to be a wallflower: quietly profound, vigilant, and empathetic.

The edge of seventeen

This film perfectly captures the different elements of being a teenager: angst, humor, rebellion, and heartache. Relating to the natural struggles with identity, relationships, and growing up, this movie continues to resonate with me, despite my teenage years being in the past. It’s an amusing yet tenderly crafted story, reminding us of the messy beauty of adolescence.

dead poets society

If you need a push to “seize the day,” then this movie is the right one for you. Being both inspiring and devastating, this movie explores so many themes, from embracing passion, individuality, and the pursuit of a meaningful life. This well-crafted movie and the outstanding performances will leave you reflecting on such simple yet impactful messages that will forever be timeless.

Good will Hunting

This movie is a thought-provoking blend of intimate emotions, trauma, human potential, and genuine humanity. The authenticity and vulnerability portrayed make it a very moving and inspiring film that resonates deeply. It’s more than a story of a genius–it focuses on different elements of healing, embracing transcendence, and overcoming life’s challenges. “It’s not your fault” hits you with an emotional punch that breaks self-imposed barriers.

Mamma mia!

This is one of my all-time favorite movies ever. It is full of adventure, laughs, and reflection, all executed through singing and dancing to ABBA and it’s very Greek! It’s not just about romance– it’s also about relationships, specifically mother-daughter love. Watching this movie always inspires me to live life to the fullest spontaneously and appreciate the sacrifices my mother has made for me. Maybe it’s a sign to take a trip to Greece and make some memories.

Inside out (and Inside out 2)

Sometimes the most moving films play with the emotions of your inner child. It’s not just a movie, but a journey into the complexity of emotions. From its initial release during my middle school years to the sequel released with me in college, I felt like a part of me has seen myself grow up with the movies. These movies provide a comforting hug, a gentle reminder that it’s okay for our feelings to evolve, as each emotion shapes who we are.

Barbie