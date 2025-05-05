Mother’s Day Celebration Ideas That Aren’t Brunch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Let’s be real, brunch for mother’s day is cute, but it’s been done. If you’re looking to celebrate your mom (or mom-figure!) in a way that’s way more personal, way more fun, and way less crowded (I mean, not being able to land a single reservation three weeks out is insane), I’ve got you. Whether you’re at home, back in your college town, or even doing a long-distance celebration, these unique activities will result in creating actual memories, not just pictures of overpriced eggs for your Instagram Story.

Take a Hike

No, seriously! Find a trail, pack some snacks, and spend the morning outside. Fresh air and heart-to-hearts hit different when you’re surrounded by nature. Plus, it’s the perfect way to get in some quality time with your mom without any distractions.

Reading Date

Choose a book for each other and plan a cozy outing to your local library, indie bookstore, or café. Some spots, like Barnes & Noble, offer “blind date with a book” displays, where books are wrapped with only a short teaser on the cover. Pick one out for your mom and let the mystery unfold together! Bonus points if you wear matching sweaters and pretend you’re starring in a Rory Gilmore montage. Long-distance? No problem! Do a book swap by mail and set up a FaceTime date to chat about your picks for one another.

Take a Baking Class Together

Whether it’s croissants, cupcakes, or sourdough starters, learning to bake something new side-by-side is a sweet way to bond with your mom. If you’re feeling ambitious, try your hand at homemade pasta or a passed-down family recipe. Kneading dough, taste-testing sauces, and laughing through flour-covered mishaps makes for the kind of quality time that’s heartfelt (and delicious!).

Spa Day, Hair Edition

Take your mom’s self-care game to the next level with a trip to a Korean hair spa! Think luxurious scalp treatments, steam therapy, and heavenly head massages that melt all the stress away. Top it off with a glossy blowout and you’ll both leave feeling refreshed, pampered, and glowing. After all, nothing can strengthen your bond like a shared good hair day.

Puppy Yoga

Ever thought your mom needed to take a chill pill? Have I got the solution for you! Look for a local class or an animal shelter pop-up offering puppy yoga sessions. You’ll both get your stretch on while cuddling with wiggly, tail-wagging bundles of joy. Fair warning: you might tear up from the sheer cuteness (and the wholesome bonding moment).

Co-Bullet Journaling

If you and your mom love getting creative, or just appreciate a satisfying to-do list, spend an afternoon bullet journaling together. Gather some fun supplies like washi tape, colorful pens, and stickers, then set up a cozy workspace with tea or snacks. You can create mood boards, track goals, design monthly spreads, or simply journal side by side. It’s a calming, aesthetic way to connect and get inspired, together!

Try a Pottery Class

Channel your inner Demi Moore in Ghost (or just try not to get splattered with clay slip). Pottery studios often offer one-off classes, and it’s a great way to make something tactile with your mom, whether that’s a mug, a bowl, or just a goofy keepsake to live in your cabinets.

Bouquet-Making

Why just buy flowers when you can create something beautiful together? Look for bouquet-making workshops at local farmers markets, nurseries, or craft stores, which usually offer themed sessions around Mother’s Day. Or skip the formal class and go DIY: grab a few bunches of blooms from your favorite market, clear off the kitchen table, and spend the afternoon arranging your own floral masterpieces.

Afternoon Tea

Who says afternoon tea has to be fancy (or expensive)? Ditch the stuffy hotel tea room and create your own cozy version at home. Think mismatched mugs, dainty finger sandwiches with cucumber, and maybe even a curated playlist of soft indie French jazz or vintage tunes.

Line Dancing Night

Grab your boots, your biggest belt buckles, and channel your inner cowgirl. Find a local line dancing class or country bar with a beginner-friendly dance floor. Even if both you and your mom have two left feet, just remember that it’s all about laughing, stumbling, and learning together. Yeehaw energy encouraged.

Bottom line? Your mom is one of a kind, so your celebration should be too. Whether you’re throwing on some hiking boots or rolling out a yoga mat, the best gift you can give her is intentional time together (bonus points if it comes with puppies or pastries). Whether they raised us, mentored us, or simply made us feel seen when we needed it, happy Mother’s Day to the ones who show up with love. Here’s to the snack-packers, the advice-givers, and the steady voices on the other end of the line telling you that everything is gonna be okay.