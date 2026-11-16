This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between our favorite workout sets, skincare routines, reusable water bottles, and the countless products we use every day, being a college girl in 2026 comes with a lot of choices. We’re constantly being introduced to new wellness trends, whether it’s the latest supplement, a new skincare product, or another way to live a healthier lifestyle.

But something I’ve become increasingly curious about is what we’re actually exposing ourselves to through the products we use.

We’ve all heard about microplastics, but what exactly are they? Are they really everywhere? And more importantly, what can we realistically do about them without completely changing our lifestyles?

What Exactly Are Microplastics?

Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic generally measuring less than five millimeters. They can come from larger plastic products breaking down over time or from materials manufactured at very small sizes. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, microplastics are found throughout the environment, including in water and marine ecosystems. They can also enter our everyday environments through sources like synthetic clothing fibers, plastic packaging, and household dust.

Researchers have detected microplastics in human blood, lungs, and other tissues. However, finding microplastics in the body doesn’t automatically mean they are causing disease. Scientists are still investigating how different plastic particles interact with the body, how much exposure matters, and what the long-term health consequences might be.

The World Health Organization has emphasized the need for more research into human exposure and potential health effects. So, while there’s reason to pay attention, there isn’t reason to panic.

Your Favorite Workout Clothes Might Be Part of the Conversation

If you’re anything like me, athletic clothing is practically an everyday uniform. Between classes, workouts, and running errands, brands like Lululemon and Alo have become staples in many college students’ wardrobes. But something worth understanding is that many athletic garments are made using synthetic materials, including polyester, nylon, and elastane.

These materials are popular because they’re stretchy, lightweight, and designed to perform during exercise. However, synthetic fabrics can release tiny plastic fibers, particularly during washing and everyday wear. Research published in Environmental Science & Technology has examined microfiber release from synthetic textiles during laundering.

This doesn’t mean you need to throw away your favorite leggings or stop wearing athletic clothing. Instead, it’s about understanding the materials we’re purchasing.

A few realistic swaps: Check clothing labels before buying, consider natural fibers like cotton for everyday basics, wash clothes only when needed, and avoid replacing perfectly good clothing simply because it’s synthetic. After all, buying an entirely new wardrobe in the name of sustainability would defeat part of the purpose.

What About Our Water Bottles and Food Containers?

Between meal prepping, packing lunch for class, and grabbing something quick between lectures, plastic food containers are everywhere in college life. And while they’re convenient, plastic packaging and containers can contribute to exposure to microplastics under certain conditions. One area researchers are investigating is how heat, repeated use, and physical wear affect the release of plastic particles.

A study published in Environmental Science & Technology found that microwaving certain plastic food containers released substantially more microplastics and nanoplastics than some other storage conditions. That doesn’t mean every plastic container is dangerous, but it does give us a reason to reconsider how we’re using them.

Easy swaps: Try storing leftovers in glass containers, avoid heating food in plastic when practical, and replace heavily scratched or damaged plastic containers. For water bottles, stainless steel or glass can be useful alternatives if you’re already planning to buy a new one.

You don’t have to replace everything overnight. Even switching to a microwave-safe glass bowl when reheating leftovers is a manageable place to start.

Cleaning Supplies, Fragrances, and Beauty Products

This is where things can get confusing.

Microplastics aren’t the only substances being discussed in conversations about everyday chemical exposure. Some beauty products have historically contained intentionally added plastic particles, while certain cosmetics may contain synthetic polymers that serve different functions.

However, not every synthetic ingredient is a microplastic. Fragrances and cleaning products can also release volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, depending on their ingredients. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, some household products, including cleaning supplies and air fresheners, can emit VOCs that affect indoor air quality. These are different from microplastics, but they’re still relevant when thinking about the products we use in our living spaces.

Simple changes: Ventilate your room when cleaning, avoid using more product than necessary, and consider fragrance-free options if scents bother you. For skincare and cosmetics, focus on products that work for your skin rather than assuming something labeled “clean” is automatically safer.

Marketing terms don’t always tell us much about actual exposure or risk.

How Can We Live a Little Cleaner Without Going Overboard?

I think one of the biggest problems with wellness culture is how quickly information can turn into another thing we’re supposed to worry about. One minute we’re learning about nutrition, the next we’re questioning our skincare, workout clothes, water bottles, and everything else in our apartments. And while being informed is important, I don’t think living healthier should mean constantly stressing about every product we own.

For college students especially, there’s also the reality of cost. Not everyone can afford to replace their wardrobe, buy expensive beauty products, or completely change how they eat and shop. That’s why I think the most realistic approach is to start with a few manageable habits.

Maybe that means using glass containers for reheating food, checking the materials in your next clothing purchase, or opening a window when cleaning your room.

It’s also worth remembering that reducing exposure to one substance doesn’t automatically make a product healthier overall. The evidence matters, and so does how we use these products.

Being Informed Is Better Than Being Perfect

The more I learn about microplastics, the more I realize how complicated our relationship with everyday products has become.

We’re surrounded by materials designed to make life easier, from stretchy workout clothes to convenient food packaging. And while many of these products serve a purpose, understanding their potential environmental and health impacts allows us to make more informed decisions.

I’m not planning to stop wearing my favorite leggings or throw away every plastic container I own. But I am becoming more aware of what I buy, how I use it, and whether there are small changes I can make.

Ultimately, living a little cleaner doesn’t have to mean living perfectly. Sometimes, it just means asking a few more questions about the things we use every day.