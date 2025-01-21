LA Girl Gains x Nike: The Ultimate “Train With Victory” Event

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

UCLA Girl Gains teamed up with Nike for an unforgettable Train With Victory event, featuring Nike Master Trainer Arielle Hope and guest speakers Alyssa and Gisele Thompson from Angel City FC. Together, they gave us girls at UCLA the most incredible workout experience imaginable!

I showed up with my roommates and a few of my best friends, and let me tell you—it exceeded all expectations. From the moment we arrived, the vibes were immaculate. Each attendee received a personalized tote bag filled with treats that set the tone for the day. First up? A FREE pair of black running shoes and an adorable matching workout set. (Yes, you read that right—FREE!) But that wasn’t all—our goodie bags also included a customized Nike water bottle, a sleek black scrunchie, a cute journal, and a comfortable eye mask for those well-deserved beauty naps after 8 ams.

The venue itself was stunning, with floral arrangements, yoga mats, and weights perfectly blending femininity and strength. It was like walking into a Pinterest board come to life!

The event kicked off with an inspiring Q&A session featuring Alyssa and Gisele Thompson. They shared heartfelt stories about their journeys as young female athletes, while also highlighting their relatable sides as regular girls. Their stories truly resonated with all of us gym girls—proof that you can love fitness and embrace your femininity.

Then came the workout, led by Arielle Hope, who put us through it! It was challenging, but so rewarding. By the end, we were all drenched in sweat but feeling empowered and looking cute in our matching Nike gear. To top it all off, Nike treated us to refreshing post-workout snacks, an iced coffee cart (the cherry matcha was life-changing), and a station to embroider our new totes. The thoughtful details made this event even more special.

Overall, the experience was nothing short of amazing. Spending the day with my girls, working out, and celebrating strength and femininity was everything I could’ve hoped for. Fingers crossed Nike comes back for another event soon—I’ll definitely be there!