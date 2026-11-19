This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is often said that there is nothing like your first love. No matter how many times you fall in love after that, it will never be the same as the first. Movies like The Notebook and TV shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty depict the main character ending up with their first love because there will never be anyone like that first person, or so they say. However, is this true outside of fictional stories? In my opinion, though first love can be an unforgettable experience, it’s not really an “endgame” ending for most people.

Like most of our firsts, first love leaves a burning mark in our memory. It’s the first recorded data under the file titled “love” that exists in our brain — the one we will go back to time and time again. Essentially, it’s the blueprint for our future relationships. You learn your boundaries, how to trust and love another person in a way you haven’t before, how to receive love, how to embrace vulnerability, and much more. In future relationships, you’ll have a more solid foundation based on what you’ve learned. You’ll know the nature of heartbreak and what comes after, so you won’t allow yourself to be as carefree as you were the first time.

You walk into it having no prior experience of heartbreak or pain, and that innocence is almost impossible to replicate in future relationships. There are no emotional walls, traumas, or emotional baggage carried over from previous relationships. It’s fun and playful, like the cliché movies that we enjoy watching: simple bliss that we think will last forever. Basically, there’s always a specific feeling about first love that can’t be replicated.

It’s especially jarring if you experience your first love at a young age. When you truly fall in love for the first time, it can feel like a rush of dopamine that floods your brain, often before you even realize what’s happening. It will silently creep into your heart, and you’ll start to recognize it when you’re so in love that you can’t imagine being without that person. Compared to future relationships, your brain has already experienced the feeling of falling in love. You begin to recognize the pattern, so it may not feel quite the same as it did the first time.

For these reasons, I can agree that the first love is unforgettable. We always tend to remember the first time we do or experience something. Therefore, the first love will be one you will keep in the back of your mind, no matter the outcome of the relationship. I’ve heard this from many people — they think about their first love from time to time: the experience, the memories, the laughter, the love, and the carelessness of it all. But it’s not really about missing the person or wanting to go back to them; it’s about the feeling of being in love for the first time.

New Line Cinema

However, while we all experience this phenomenon, it doesn’t mean we’ll end up with this person or that this will be the deepest experience of love we’ll ever have. Many may think this way because, after it ends, getting over your first love can be incredibly difficult, but it’s not impossible. It’s horrible at first because it’s your first experience with heartbreak and, in a way, you know the relationship will be etched in your memory forever. But that doesn’t mean you won’t find someone better.

First love is often driven by fantasy and idealization mixed with fleeting teenage passion. In a way, our still-developing brains aren’t always capable of sustaining a grounded kind of love that isn’t sunshine and rainbows 24/7. We make irrational decisions and end up hurting each other in the process. In my personal experience, there is definitely a difference in the way love is presented to me now versus when I was 15 (there’s much less drama, I’ll tell you that). It’s about much more than just late-night phone calls or a brush of a hand; it’s emotional safety, mutual respect, and stability. We’ve had time to explore who we are and what we like and don’t like, which helps us navigate a relationship.

I know I’ve talked a lot about not ending up with your first love rather than cherishing the memories, but that’s because it rarely happens. And when it does, it’s often because that love has evolved into something beyond a teenage romance. There are rare cases where you both grow together and learn to love each other in a way that lasts a lifetime, or instances when you separate only to find each other again under different circumstances that now align with your lives. This is when first love gets the opportunity to grow into a stronger bond because you’re at a more mature point in your life and better able to build a stable relationship.

Essentially, first love is kept in those golden core memory spheres like in Inside Out, but it’s not the only one you’ll have by the end of your life in most cases. First love is memorable, but it isn’t the deepest experience of love you’ll ever have. There is more beyond this particular person and experience. So, don’t close yourself off to other possibilities, especially if you feel the bond has evaporated between the two of you. It’s not the end of the world if you don’t end up with your first love — trust me!