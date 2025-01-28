Is Coconut Cult Really The Magic Product Everyone Says It Is?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know that the wellness world loves a good trend, and Coconut Cult is no exception. This probiotic-packed yogurt has earned a near-mythical reputation among health and self-care enthusiasts, with many claiming it’s transformed their gut health and overall well-being. But does it live up to the hype or is it just another Tik Tok trend? Having recently incorporated a spoonful of Coconut Cult into my morning routine since the start of the new year—on an empty stomach, as the brand recommends (duh)—I resolved to discover what makes this product so buzzworthy.

So, what is Coconut Cult anyway?

Coconut Cult is a dairy-free, probiotic-rich yogurt made primarily from organic coconut cream. Unlike conventional yogurts, which often have one or two strains of probiotics, Coconut Cult boasts a lineup of sixteen, yes sixteen, live and active cultures. Each jar contains billions of probiotics, promising a serious dose of beneficial gut bacteria in every serving.

However, Coconut Cult is not your typical grab-and-go yogurt. It’s positioned as a functional food designed to support digestion, immunity, and even mood. They even argue that this yogurt can act as your daily probiotic supplement. With flavors like Chocolate Mousse and Wild Passion Fruit, the brand also seeks to cater to those who appreciate bold and indulgent taste profiles.

Another note on the taste of this special yogurt– it’s basically yogurt kombucha. As someone who firmly believes that kombucha is an acquired taste (and as someone who has grown to acquire it), I think that it takes time for this yogurt to be considered delicious. With a tangy, tart base and a rich coconut undertone, it’s a far cry from the sweet, dessert-like yogurts many are accustomed to. Some flavors, like Chocolate Mousse (my personal favorite), offer a pleasant balance of indulgence and tang, while others can feel overwhelmingly sour.

Now that you’ve been warned, it sounds pretty simple, right? Wrong. You can’t just consume this yogurt willy-nilly. There are rules to this type of thing, five to be exact.

Start small. Newbies are advised to begin with just one to two tablespoons a day. The high concentration of probiotics can be intense if you’re just starting out with your gut health journey, so easing in is key (as well as consistency). Don’t overdo it. This isn’t your average snack. Consuming too much can lead to bloating or discomfort due to the potent probiotics. Eat in the morning or at night. Ideally, Coconut Cult recommends eating your spoonful on an empty stomach for maximum absorption and effectiveness, but eating it after your last meal will suffice as well. No shaking. Some parts may be fluffier, while others may be more liquidy. The key to keeping the consistency ideal is by leaving the jar as is. Keep it refrigerated. The live cultures make this a seriously perishable product that has to be stored in the fridge to be effective.

But, fear not! I have followed these rules to a tee, so let’s get to the nitty-gritty. Does this yogurt actually deliver on its claims?

On their own website, Coconut Cult claims many benefits from consuming their yogurt, including: less bloating, more regularity, lower inflammation, improved mood and digestion, promoting skin barriers, maintaining a healthy weight, reducing allergy symptoms, boosting immunity, and even feeling full for longer.

In my humble opinion, I’ve experienced some of these benefits, but definitely not all. While I’ve only been eating my spoonfuls for a little over three weeks, I have most definitely noticed improvements in my digestion, skin, and less bloating after meals. I haven’t necessarily seen a reduction in allergies or an improvement in my general mood, but that could just be attributed to the fact that midterms are yet to arrive and I’ve been leaning towards staying indoors. However, these effects were subtle and might not justify the product’s steep price for everyone. Also, it’s worth noting that individual responses to probiotics can vary greatly. If you already take a probiotic supplement or eat fermented foods regularly, you might not notice a dramatic difference.

So, the question we’ve all been waiting for… is it worth the investment?

At around $10 per 8 oz jar, Coconut Cult is undeniably a luxury product. The price reflects its organic ingredients, small-batch production, and high probiotic count. But, I’d argue that if you’re looking for a convenient, potent probiotic source and are willing to splurge, Coconut Cult might be a game-changer. Not only does it implement a healthy habit in your mornings, but it can also take the place of a pill or probiotic supplement. For a more economical approach, you might find similar benefits from probiotic-rich foods like kimchi, sauerkraut, or kombucha.

However, If you’re curious, starting with a jar and following the brand’s consumption guidelines is the best way to see if it’s your ticket to better gut health. And who knows, maybe you’ll come to find that it’s a pretty tasty way to start the day (but there’s no way to know until you try!).