Internship Stress is Real, Let’s Focus on the Positives

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we approach the end of Winter Quarter, the pressure of securing an internship is heightening. Throughout internship season, there is much to debrief about regarding the behind-the-scenes process of applications. Many moments go unspoken about the anxieties of trying to get an internship, and I am here to break it down and rewrite the plan. There are positives to getting an internship, such as the excitement of entering the workforce! Let’s start by noticing our potential and channeling the inner baddie in us.

Last month, I got a call offering me a job at NBCUniversal for their Media Group. This call felt so relieving and exciting, but it did not come at all easily; my process began in November when I submitted 11 cover letter applications. In December, I completed an online video-recorded interview submission, and in January, I completed two additional Google Teams interviews with hiring managers. I could not be more relieved to have secured employment, and I am overjoyed for it to be with a company I am so passionate about. This article is not to discuss elevator pitches and communication strategies; it is to talk about the real mental and emotional process of trying to enter the professional workforce.

At the start, I applied to as many positions in the entertainment industry as I could, and I already felt overwhelmed by having to write what felt like 100 versions of my cover letter. No one talks about how much self-reflection this part requires. I sat in front of my computer, having to articulate my hopes and dreams and all of my previous experiences with direction and precision, when really I am still in the process of figuring out my path. It has become a skill to write and talk about my exploratory decisions in my life as if they were part of the curation of being the best candidate for this next job position.

Even after the submission of these letters, I am discovering myself every day, and it will be this way for the rest of my life. I will never stop learning and growing, and that’s what I took away from this reflection.

It doesn’t stop there, though, because then you have to verbally prepare a speech about how amazing you are in an elevator pitch that makes you sound legit and incomparable. It is also important to be yourself, honest, and confident in what you are stating; it has to be meaningful and impressive at the same time, and this is challenging! You have to tell recruiters about who you are and why you’re here, and this can be overwhelming. This is all possible, and the key factor that helped me is truly believing in myself. I had no room for doubt, insecurity, or thoughts of failure. If you don’t believe in yourself, you can’t expect others to believe in you.

In January, when I hadn’t heard back, I began applying to law firms. It was also important for me to have options, and this sets you up with the best security possible. This was a smart move, but it also helped me learn how to become a desirable candidate in any field. You have to think, “they want me.” People can sense your energy very well, and you need to be able to walk the talk. Even if there are days you don’t feel it, you fake it till you make it.

Overall, now that I have passed the stressful pressures of wanting to get my name out there, joining a valuable team, breaking through a competitive field, and adding a strong business to my resume, I am in the celebratory parts of the journey. I am designing cute outfits, online shopping, and scrolling through Pinterest for inspiration. Rachelle from the 90’s show “Friends,” and vintage Calvin Klein are my blueprint. Sunny days in Hollywood are what I have ahead of me, and I am so proud of the position I have worked hard to put myself in. I am excited for this next endeavor, and I know I will take advantage of the opportunity. Connections matter, positive attitudes keep you going, and you won’t get anywhere without at least trying. I was able to do it, and so can all of you!