I made a list of free workout classes in LA so you don’t have to 

I slowly catch my breath, my back pressed to a yoga mat, sweat trickling down my brow in the 95-degree heat of CorePower. Despite occasionally fantasizing about faking my own death to escape a plank, I routinely sign up for workout classes, getting a better sweat in from the peer pressure of Alo sets and sculpted abs of LA’s Pilates veterans. From Santa Monica to West Hollywood cycle, hot yoga and barre are around every corner. You can step into the glitzy world of LAs most popular workout classes without paying a cent.
Just note that the tradeoff of the free trial might be a few texts from a girl named Kailey at the front desk of barre, convincing you to purchase a month’s membership (as if her life depends on it.) But this is a small price to pay for the quality of trainers and equipment. With that being said, here are the free workout classes in LA that are worth taking advantage of.
- Corepower – 1 free week
-
Roll out your yoga mat for your free week of corepower. Simply download the app and add your contact information to book a class. Drink lots of water as your yoga teachers can switch each studio up to 95 degrees, except to be dripping in sweat! Either start slow with a C2 class or if your ambitious try yoga sculpt, keep on the lookout for unique playlist themed classes such as Taylors Reputation or Partying with Pitbull.
- orange theory – 1 free class
-
In the neon light of an OrangeTheory studio, you’ll wipe sweat from your brow as your heart rate rises. OrangeTheory workouts focus on heart rate training, aiming to get your heart rate to the “orange zone”—84 to 91% of its maximum—for 12-20 minutes. You’ll track your heart rate with an OTbeat monitor, similar to an Apple Watch, which you can pick up at the front desk. The workouts include stretch training, treadmill sprints, and rowing, leaving you chugging your water bottle.
- Pure Bar – 1 free class
-
Bare Trades a tulle tutu for a Lulu set whilst keeping basic ballet techniques. The toning of bare works your legs and core as you grip a ballet bar or weights. The Enage class is recommended to Pure Bar first timers. All you’ll need to bring is a waterbottle, a towel and a handy set of grip socks. This 30 minute full body workout is a taste of the low impact workout style of bare. Channel your inner ballerina and sign up here!
- ICON FIT – 1 free day pass
-
ICON FIT offers a variety of workout classes including Cycling, kickboxing and pilates. You can sign up online and claim your free day pass at the door. After letting go of a handle bars or unstrapping boxing gloves take a moment to hop in the sauna. Classes can range from 30 to 60 minutes letting you add a high end workout into your schedule.
- cyclebar – 1 free class
-
Hop on your bike—your first ride at CycleBar is free! Cyclebar is the dj set-like workout with bikes under neon lights and blasting speakers. The workout is interval based as you speed up your pedals and slowly release. The workouts are 30 minutes long, giving you the perfect amount of time to break a sweat and get back to your day.
- circuit works – 1 free class
-
This is the studio to visit if you want your muscles to be sore the next day. Circuit Works offers yoga, HIIT, and reformer Pilates. Redeem your free class on their website and sign up for a 45-60 minute high-intensity workout. There are various classes available, such as 7 different types of Pilates, so be sure to choose one that matches your skill level.
- Trufusion – a free class
-
Whether you stretch into lion pose or lift a dumbbell during Pilates, TruFusion has the class for you. With over 30 workouts, you’ll want to carefully choose which class to sign up for. Many of Trusion’s classes are heated which promotes flexibility, reduces stress and boosts your immune system. So remember to toss a cold water bottle and a clean towel into your gym bag.
- Yogabox -3 free classes
-
Yogabox offers 4 classes ranging from low to high intensity: the meditative tranquility of power flow vinyasa, the muscle-stretching respiratory recovery, the detoxifying 98 to 100-degree hot yoga, and the intense cardio of yoga sculpt. Whatever level you’re at, yoga is a great way to mindfully move and break a sweat. Your 3 free yoga sessions expire 7 days after your first class, giving you time to fit yoga between your classes and club meetings.
- sanctuary fitness – 1 free class
-
Sanctuary Fitness centers around HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training), with each 50-minute class designed to push your limits. You’ll flip tires and pull ropes under the guidance of skilled trainers. The classes target specific muscle groups, like triceps, abs, and calves, and are designed to be taken throughout the week. For a full-body workout, try classes like Fuse, Charge, or Unite.
- Class pass – 28 free credits
-
ClassPass is a subscription service that lets you sign up for hundreds of workouts, all in one place. With your free trial, you’ll get 28 credits to book classes that range from 5 to 14 credits each. For example, some high-end classes may cost 10 to 14 credits, while others might be around 5 to 7 credits. Strategize to make the most of your trial—whether you want to try the best pilates in LA or spread out your workouts over the week, ClassPass offers free workouts with no strings attached.