How to Dodge the Inevitable New Year’s Resolution Drop Off

January is a defining month for many people. It’s the start to a brand new 12 months: a time to change everything you hated about the past year, to start the journey of becoming the person you have always wanted to be. Clearly, the January of 2025 is no different. The gyms at UCLA are packed to the brim day and night, our healthy dining hall B-plate is unusually crowded, and there’s been an unusual pep in the steps of usually down and busy students.

However, as January rounds out to a close, I sense a change coming. Not only is Winter Quarter a time when spirits dim as the sun leaves and studies deepen (it’s so much worse for our East Coast counterparts, though – sorry to those who are freezing), the hearty resolutions you had at the start of the year start to become distant dreams rather than feasible goals. I myself have been plagued by this inevitable New Year’s resolution drop off many times before. How can this phenomenon be stopped?

My first tip to following your resolutions is to not make resolutions. I know this doesn’t make sense, but think about it: resolutions are associated with big goals that have a strict deadline of December 31st. Resolutions are associated with big hopes in desperation to make changes – not necessarily a healthy or realistic method. Instead, I’m rebranding resolutions to New Year’s guidelines: a happier, healthier way to approach making changes.

To start, guidelines require that you are not to to push yourself beyond what is possible. For example, going to the gym every day is not realistic, or even possible. When you’re inevitably unable to fulfill this resolution, it’s not going to keep you motivated. So, start SMALL. Then, when you’re able to follow these small goals, build on them. Resolutions are not definitive – they can be changed. That way, when you achieve more than you initially planned to, you know have achieved beyond your limits, rather than below an unreachable dream. If you’ve read Atomic Habits, you know the deal: a little goes a long way. If you have a guideline of going to the gym around 3 times a week consistently, by the time it’s the end of the year, you’ve done quite a lot.

“Read more” “Eat healthier.” “Get out in nature.” Sound familiar? Broad goals are man’s worst enemy – not only because they don’t give you something specific to strive for, but also because it’s impossible to measure whether you are really achieving them. Instead of simple goals like these, make specific ones that you can strive to follow: “1-2 books a month,” “Fruits or vegetables in most meals,” “30 minute walk or hike daily.”

New Year’s resolutions are stupid because they restrict you to starting in January. Never made resolutions? No problem. Start making your personal goals now – even if it’s not January. Working towards the person you want to be can start whenever you want it to. Just do it.

Lastly, the word “NO” is not allowed. “No snacking,” “No drinking,” “No slacking off.” A lot of times, these things are going to happen every now and then, even if you try hard to avoid them. That’s okay – your resolutions shouldn’t punish you. Make sure your guidelines don’t fail with one mistake. Keep them open, but still pushing you towards something different, like healthier snacking options, less drinking when going out, and new study habits to try.

Unless you are incredibly responsible and self-sufficient setting strict, challenging resolutions is not going to come easy. Help yourself out – make them easier, more realistic, less burdensome, but still keep them close – that’s how you’ll succeed and achieve beyond what you thought you could.