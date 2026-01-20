Hear Me Out… Unexpected Food Combos Worth Trying

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes curiosity pushes us to try new things. Other times, it convinces us to make impulsive choices and fully commit to self-experimentation, turning our taste buds into unwilling participants in a mini food science project. You may have been influenced by a TikTok video that made no sense but looked way too good. Maybe you were bored, hungry, and staring into your fridge or food pantry. Or, probably, this was just a struggle meal that somehow ended up changing your life.

Whatever the reason, some food combinations that shouldn’t work actually do. And while they may not be your usual go-to choices, they’re surprisingly delicious. If you’re feeling spontaneous or just looking to shake up your snack rotation, here are some unexpected food pairings I’d recommend giving a chance.

Cream Cheese + Spicy Chips

One of the more “classic” strange food combinations would be putting cream cheese on almost anything. I first tried this when I wanted to balance out the heat of spicy chips with something creamy, and I’ve been gravitating toward this combo ever since. The coolness of the cream cheese pairs so well with the spice, and honestly, it just makes sense. A bonus tip: whipped cream cheese makes it even better because it’s easier to dip.

cream cheese + Jam

Whenever I make a bagel, a great pairing would be spreading a layer of cream cheese topped with some strawberry jam. It’s simple, but the contrast between creamy and sweet and a slight tart is so satisfying. It almost feels like a dessert disguised as breakfast.

sweet potato + cheese + honey (or sugar)

Lately, I have been implementing more sweet potatoes into my diet–specifically Korean sweet potatoes. I already love eating it on its own, but I became curious about how I could switch things up. Following the viral trend of adding cheese was already delicious, but a special someone inspired me to add a sweet crème brûlée–like touch of honey (or sugar), which was a complete game changer. I could genuinely eat this every single day.

breakfast burrito + jelly

My high school had such amazing breakfast burritos. I usually ate mine with ketchup, but one day I saw a classmate eating theirs with jam. I was skeptical, but after trying it, it quickly became my new go-to. The sweetness works so well with the eggs, tater tots, bacon, you name it.

peanut butter & jelly + bacon sandwich

A classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich is already elite, but adding bacon gives it a fun twist. The salty crunch takes it to another level, making it feel more indulgent. It’s actually inspired by Elvis Presley adding bacon to his own sandwiches!

peanut butter + butter sandwich

This was one of those boredom-driven experiments. I spread peanut butter on one slice of bread and butter on the other, not expecting much, but it turned out to be really good. It’s rich, simple, and oddly comforting.

cucumber salad

Last year, cucumber salads were all over TikTok, and I loved how experimental they were. There are so many ways to mix them up, adding different proteins, spreads, or sauces, which makes this one especially fun to customize depending on your mood. It’s refreshing, versatile, and always easy to make.

spinach artichoke dip + spicy chips

Now let me put you on. As a Trader Joe’s connoisseur, I love their frozen spinach and artichoke dip. I also love their chili lime chips (their version of a Takis dupe). Pair them together, and you have my ultimate comfort snack. Is it the healthiest? No. Does it make me incredibly happy? Absolutely.

buldak ramen + tuna

I tried pairing two things I really enjoy: Buldak ramen and tuna. I’m big on adding protein to my meals, and I’ve already tried Buldak with spam, air-fried ham, and fried chicken. So naturally, I wondered—what about tuna? I air-fried it and mixed it in, and honestly, it wasn’t bad at all. Plus, tuna is packed with protein, which makes it feel a little more balanced.

oatmeal + fish (my struggle meal)

Growing up, I don’t think I ever had a “normal” oatmeal. Whenever I tell people this, they’re usually shocked. Instead of fruit or granola, I grew up eating oatmeal with fish—specifically gourmet tuyo, a dried herring similar to sardines. Mixed into oatmeal with extra milk, it may not sound like a typical breakfast, but it was genuinely comforting and delicious to me.

I think that’s the beauty of food. There’s no right or wrong way to eat or pair it. Sometimes our taste buds just want something different. Sometimes we grow up thinking certain combinations are normal because that’s what we knew. Either way, it’s always fun to try something new or even experiment with foods you already love.

So what kind of “weird” or “strange” food combos do you have?