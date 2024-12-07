“FOMO” No More: Five Ways to Take Advantage of Your First Year At UCLA 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a senior at UCLA, most of the time I walk around feeling like an absolute grandma. It won’t be long until there’s a new doom-scroll app that overtakes TikTok, and I’m stuck in my rocking chair, knitting, deliriously singing “Wait…they don’t love you like I love you…wait…” while my grandchildren shake their heads in pity and go on playing with their Tesla robot nanny.

So before that happens, I better share some of my Bruin wisdom before I say goodbye to the streets of Westwood. As a transfer student, unfortunately, I did not get to experience the full four years, but best believe I tried my best to fit four years into two. Before transferring to UCLA, of course I was obsessed with the school, so I did as much research as possible on the different clubs and resources on campus. Once on campus, I found access to even more. UCLA offers so much for its students, it can be overwhelming to find just one source, or what clubs to even join or what resources to check out. So take a seat – I am going to give you a list of advice I wish I knew in my first year at UCLA to better prepare you for the journey ahead!

Your time at UCLA will come and go in a flash – make sure you make the most of your time here with these tips and tricks!