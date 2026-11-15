This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently I’ve found myself on a side of TikTok that I can’t seem to escape: millennials and older Gen Z being angry at current college students for not partying enough. They pull up old clips from their own college partying days to show that they had a better experience and that the new generation is boring.

Around a month ago, a “wellness darty” at a college went viral online, stirring up discourse between current and former college students. Although it was a sponsored event hosted by a run club in collaboration with a fraternity, the public seemed to take this fitness-focused event as a sign that Gen Z is obsessed with wellness and no longer wants to party.

I was in elementary school during the 2012-2018 college era, so I can’t fully attest to their claims. But as a current Gen Z college student who loves going out, I have my own opinions on the matter.

A big part of my issue with these arguments is that they fail to consider a few different factors. It’s a much different world now than it was 10 years ago.

The job market is more competitive than ever, and with the rise of AI, more and more jobs are disappearing. Sometimes students really can’t afford to have a night out. Although I’ll always be the one trying to convince my friends to put down their homework and come out with me, I would argue that sometimes it can be hard to remember to be young and carefree while worrying about the future and doing everything possible to secure a job after graduation.

Additionally, social media has become an even bigger giant. Now more than ever, there’s a fear of being recorded while going out. I’ve accidentally ended up in the background of a livestream on a night out, and I hate to think of what could happen if I was purposely filmed. There’s always the fear of being recorded, accidentally going viral, and then facing all the consequences that come from it. A survey from LifeStance Health showed that almost 3 in 4 Gen Z respondents were worried about being recorded, which affected their ability to enjoy the moment or want to leave their house. This pretty accurately reflects how much larger this fear has become for our generation.

Taking these points into consideration, it makes sense that Gen Z might be partying less than previous generations.

However, maybe this generation is partying less, but I can assure you that we’re still partying. Recently, on Halloween, students (myself included) crowded the streets to go party in the pouring rain for hours. This was the third day of Halloweekend, meaning that after two days of partying, students were still willing to brave a storm to go out for a third night.

On the first Thursday of every quarter, practically the whole school can be found crowding the streets on Frat Row. A random club “fundrager” on the weekend can bring in huge crowds of students looking to party together and enjoy good music.

The idea that Gen Z college students are incredibly boring and too obsessed with fitness and their academics to enjoy themselves comes from an incredibly limiting, all-or-nothing mindset. Maybe it’s because I’m used to going to school with high-achieving peers at UCLA, but a lot of the girls I see on nights out are the same ones I see heavily involved in leadership positions in their clubs, juggling internships and jobs, and going to the gym.

Truly, not everything you see online is an accurate representation of the average college student’s reality. Obviously, people will post themselves being productive and healthy, highlighting the more impressive parts of their lives instead of anything that could be deemed as unprofessional or trashy. The craziest stories and nights out I’ve had are never posted publicly on social media for everyone to see, and that’s going to stay that way. Additionally, partying aside, is it such a bad thing that younger people are focusing more on their health?

Every generation is going to think they had a better era and life experience, so there’s no use in arguing online about it. However, it’s important to remember that you aren’t better than someone because you partied more in your younger years, just as you’re not better than someone if you didn’t go out and chose to focus on more productive endeavors.

At the end of the day, people care too much about the lives of others and what they choose to do with them. As a current college student, I believe that we should make the most out of our younger years, whatever that looks like for us, and enjoy them in whatever way we prefer.

Go to that rager, have a night in watching movies with friends, stay out until 3 a.m., or even go to a“wellness darty.” Whatever makes you happy. We will never be this young again, so why waste time worrying about judgement from another generation?