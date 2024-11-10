This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

My roommate has described me as a lover-lover. This, of course, falling subject to the four different types of people her and I recently discussed: lover-lover, lover-hater, hater-lover, and hater-hater. If the definitions of those seem obvious, pat yourself on the back, but for the rest of you falling behind, I’ll explain. A lover hater would be someone who seems like a lover but is a hater, a hater-lover would be someone who seems like a hater but is really a lover, a hater hater would be someone who seems like a hater and is a hater, and then there would be me. Personally and unbiasedly, I think that’s the best way to live, but it does unfortunately catch me in some unfortunate situations.

I would like, within this conversation, to focus less on my own actual real life examples of this and more so on how I’ve been affected by them. At all costs, avoiding anyone being able to Google my name and read about my entire relationship history any more than they already can. I, with few exceptions, can’t help but to see the good in people. Which off the bat, as it seems with lover-lover, seems like a good thing. But the problem with this is the extent to whom it reaches. Everyone has some good in them but, they can have a little bit of good somewhere deep down and also be a serial killer, for example. Drawing the line between the serial killers and the misunderstood is where I have difficulty. There’s a point where seeing the good in someone can lead you astray, to where it starts to affect your own mental and physical wellbeing. I’m starting to think maybe those other three types of people got it right.