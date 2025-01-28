Apps on Apps: 5 Apps You Can Download in Light of the TikTok Ban

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

The short-lived TikTok ban that occurred a few days ago impacted nationwide mental well-being. However, I think for many of us it produced more critical thinking towards social media use, a sense of clarity about how we spend our time online. Seeing the discourse about the ban on TikTok from influencers and consumers alike prior to the ban showed me one thing: maybe we shouldn’t be using only one social media source as our form of connection and entertainment. Maybe, we should diversify the types of social media apps we use and offline hobbies we do in our free time. So, if you are looking to find a few apps to potentially lessen your TikTok screen time in case a ban happens in the future or you simply want to use the app less, here are five apps you can download to supplement your TikTok doom scrolling.

StoryGraph, Beli, & Letterboxd If you flock to TikTok for any type of recommendation, these three apps are the best I’ve found for books, food, and movie recs. I like to think of StoryGraph as the superior version of Goodreads, giving you recommendations based on the types of books you like and your most recent read. It also tracks the types of books you read most and you can follow your friends. Beli has a similar vibe, but instead you rank all of the restaurants you have visited and gives you recommendations based on where you currently are and your rankings. Clearly, a great food recs app, and it also allows you to follow friends and influencers. Lastly, Letterboxd, the secret dark horse of movie recs. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Letterboxd (@letterboxd) Bluesky As the TikTok ban inched closer and closer, people were looking to find alternatives to the beloved app. Many decided to get on RedNote, the Chinese social media app, but felt like it isn’t an exact match for TikTok. Some tech fiends then recommended BlueSky, an offshoot project from X that shows some promise for becoming a solid competitor in the social media app sphere. Bluesky is like TikTok and X, but with more text-based posts. Also, it seems to collect significantly less personal data than both apps. So, if you’re looking to connect with people via video and texts, and are looking to find a more underground social media app (if there even is such a thing), take to Bluesky and see if the app holds up to the hype it’s received from social media and tech fiends. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Atlantic (@theatlantic) Pinterest A tried and true for many social media girlies, Pinterest is a classic. Pinterest is of course mostly photos, but if you predominantly use TikTok to find outfit, travel, health and wellness, or lifestyle inspo, maybe Pinterest could become your new favorite social media app. I’ve loved and used Pinterest for a few years and in this digital era where social media apps subconsciously make you feel worse and worse about yourself, this app provides solace for many. With a less-influencer centric approach to the app’s marketing and posting, it seems that Pinterest is one of the only social media apps where you also have some sense of anonymity, like TikTok. So, if you are looking to live a more private life online like TikTok affords many users, Pinterest could be your next best bet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinterest (@pinterest)

TikTok has become almost an online social media institution for many. It allows people to connect with one another, bond over truly anything from hobbies to workouts to travel destinations, all while maintaining a sense of privacy from other consumers at the account user’s discretion. This digital design has led to many to become reliant on TikTok as their main social media app. But, the ban has shifted public opinion and use of TikTok. I think we have all realized that our TikTok usage borders on an addiction, with its bright colors, consistent dopamine hits, and constant connection. And maybe, something needs to change. Instead of taking social media out of the equation entirely, I think shifting our usage to encourage fewer extended stretches of social media time on less addictive social media apps (like the ones above) is the key. Who knows, maybe in reducing our online connection, our offline connection will become better and kinder.