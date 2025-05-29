Almost Graduating: 3 Years Down, 1 More Year Until I Go

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Flipping through photo albums, both digital and physical, I feel like that 16-year-old in spring/summer of 2021 again. Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour hits differently this time, just like it did back then. It’s that familiar end-of-an-era feeling, the calm before a big, life-changing chapter. Me and my past self are back in sync. Three years down, one more to go.

no regrets

Education has always mattered to me, but I’ve learned that the ride matters just as much. In high school, I didn’t prioritize that. In college, I promised myself I would.

I’m not saying I never had doubts. There were times when I wondered whether I was doing college “right”, whether I should have gone out more often, joined different clubs, or said yes to things I hesitated on. What I’ve learned is that just being there, however you are, is more valuable than doing all the right things.

One of the best ways I arrived was by becoming a New Student Advisor. Last summer, I welcomed incoming Bruins with a little flair (captured in the cover photo), but far more significant than the outfit was the impact. Helping others feel at home led me to feel more at home, too. It was a reminder of how far I had come and how much of this experience I plan to carry with me into the future.

Capturing photos of moments like these was my way of understanding. Following a class photoshoot I did, my professor told me, “You live life to the fullest and walk through it with lightheartedness.” That was everything.

I’m not the class clown, but I do hold onto joy dearly—especially now, after all those long hospital shifts. You never know what day might be your last. The biggest thing that you’ll remember isn’t your GPA. It’ll be the moments when you were so pressed to laugh that you were in tears. The people who made you feel seen. The moments that didn’t seem important then but got you in the end.

The Year Before Goodbye

Lately, I’ve been hyper-aware of the little things.

Is this the last time I’ll see my fourth-year friend?

How many more times will I step into this elevator?

Is this my last trip to the dining hall? (Underclassman friends, please swipe me in)

The way the sun hits campus at golden hour. The soft glow over Janss Steps is something I’ll never forget. Watching Class of 2025 seniors pose for grad pics with a mix of excitement and sadness, while also mentally taking notes for future inspiration.

“I didn’t expect to feel this sentimental so early.”

It’s not the end yet, but it’s close enough to taste. Every conversation feels a little more precious. Every inside joke hits a little harder. It’s like I’m already starting to miss the version of me who still gets to be here.

There’s a certain stillness to it all, like I’m living in slow motion. I can already feel senior year pulling closer, the weight of one final lap. Not because I’m over it, but because I’m starting to understand how far I’ve come.

Every walk across campus or late-night food run feels like something I’ll want to remember.

Maybe that’s what this year is really about. Not rushing toward the finish line, but learning how to hold on, gently and fully.

The Road Beyond Royce

Grad school. My dream career. Maybe marriage and kids one day. It all feels surreal. We blinked and suddenly found ourselves standing at the edge of real adulthood. It’s both exciting and terrifying.

I don’t have every step planned out. What I can say: I know who I am, and I know what I want. That’s enough.

One more year to take it all in. One more year to keep living with lightheartedness, Canon G7X in hand, Sour still playing. I think 16-year-old me would be proud.