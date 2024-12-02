This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

As a girl who says she’s going to romanticize her life but can’t even romanticize showing up to her 8 a.m. class, I’ve never been able to commit—to relationships, gym routines, or even a Duolingo streak. Turning in assignments on time? Barely. Drinking enough water? Not me. So why did I think I could stick to learning a new language on Duolingo? But honestly, who needs a Duolingo owl judging you with constant emails when your professors already do?

To be real—I’ve downloaded Duolingo at least 10 times and never made it past day five before getting distracted by something else (probably another crazy hobby or a Netflix binge). But three years into dating my boyfriend, I realized I had to stop ghosting Duolingo because my boyfriend’s parents only spoke Spanish and it was time I learned. As a Mexican-American first-gen kid who never learned Spanish, I dreamed of waking up one day magically fluent. (Spoiler alert: that’s not how life works). But for my boyfriend and I, it was time to level up and get serious about learning Spanish.

On one random day in July, I decided to stop wishing about knowing and start learning. Enter: Duolingo—my new green owl bestie. Every night over the summer, no matter how tired I was after work, I made it my mission to complete just one lesson before bed. And let me tell you, the feeling of checking that off my list was unmatched—like acing a quiz you didn’t study for. I got so committed, I started watching all my favorite shows and movies in Spanish. And believe me, hearing Rachel Berry belt out Don’t Stop Believin’ in Spanish hits differente. Honestly, Glee in Spanish is the chaotic energy I didn’t know I needed. If you’ve ever wondered what Mr. Schue sounds like en español… well, let’s just say, brace yourself.

I’d (and still do!) practice with my friends every day, slipping in little phrases here and there. Sure, sometimes I feel like I sound totally ridiculous, but who cares? It’s all part of the process! The best part is, now I can hold a decent conversation about simple topics—and I’m still improving every day. Baby steps are still steps, right? But truly, my friends are my best study buddies in this process of learning!

Fast forward 118 days, and let me tell you, I have never been so committed to anything in my life. Still not a Spanish pro, but I’m way more confident now and can actually follow conversations. It’s wild how much you can learn in 118 days when you put in the effort. If you’re learning a new language, keep at it—future you will thank you!

This is your sign to start learning that language you’ve been thinking about! College is the perfect time to pick up new skills, and honestly, the world is huge. Why not immerse yourself in a new language and culture? Trust me, it’s giving main character energy. Don’t be basic—go be bilingual (or trilingual!) instead!