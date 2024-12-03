A Day at the Teen Vogue Summit: Owning My Future

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Immersing myself in a day filled with inspiring panels, captivating performances, and empowering conversations, the Teen Vogue Summit felt like the magazine coming to life. This year’s theme, “Own Your Future,” resonated deeply with me, leaving an unforgettable mark on my mindset and aspirations. Here’s a rundown of the highlights from this incredible experience.

Kicking Off with Conversations on Women’s Health

The day began with an exclusive breakfast and a compelling panel on women’s health, sponsored by U by Kotex. The discussion delved into the complex role of social media’s influence on women’s health—emphasizing both its empowering benefits and its potential harm. It was an eye-opening experience to start the day, encouraging me to approach the topic with a more thoughtful and informed perspective.

Opening Remarks and a Redirection

Editor-in-Chief Versha Sharma took the stage with her opening remarks. While being interrupted by anti-fur protesters, the first keynote speaker, stylist Law Roach turned this disruption into an opportunity for engagement, redirecting his panel into an audience Q&A. Roach really puts the word fashion in fashion statements as his perspective on fashion as a political statement was eye-opening. He explained how our clothing can express our values, defy norms, and serve as a form of activism–all being a way to use our voice.

From UCLA to the Summit Stage

UCLA’s very own Olympian Jordan Chiles shared her journey, offering a glimpse into how she pursued her passions and all forms of creativity. Her message of embracing individuality—being “that girl” in her terms—captured my attention. As someone who often feels the weight of living up to other’s expectations, her words were a comforting reminder and a little boost that we all have the power to define our own paths.

Laufey’s Entrancing Performance

Jazz-pop sensation Laufey graced the stage with lovely arrangements of three songs from her album Bewitched: The Goddess Edition. She performed “Bored,” “From the Start,” and “A Letter To My 13 Year Old Self” before transitioning to her conversational panel. When asked about success or if she has “made it,” Laufey’s modesty stood out. She states that if you think you’ve made it, then you probably haven’t. She adds that it’s the error of curiosity to keep going and to keep learning. Such words are so simple yet so real, as she notes that you can always expand and grow when it comes to music since there is so much space for creativity and so many things to discover.

A Dream Come True with Jenny Han and The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast

Seeing author and producer Jenny Han alongside the stars of The Summer I Turned Pretty—Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalengo—was truly a dream come true. Hearing them reflect on how their characters shaped them personally added a deeper appreciation for the series. Whether it’s Lola navigating the teenage experience through Belly Conklin, Christopher drawing from his own life to justify the actions of Conrad Fisher, or Gavin embracing Jeremiah Fisher’s emotions and gaining new perspectives, each actor has not only learned something from their character but also shared advice they would give to them. Additionally, Han emphasized that Belly’s story is more than a love triangle; it’s a narrative of growth and self-discovery, centering on a young woman’s coming-of-age journey.

Representation and Resilience

Model Alex Consani only addresses with honesty about navigating the fashion industry as a trans woman. As she had such great support to begin her career with, she provided her own insights of being pushed aside. Her advice? Be unapologetically yourself, even in the face of rejection. She exclaimed “You just got to be that b*tch,” providing the biggest wake-up call that validation starts from within. It’s about making yourself bigger than the box people put you in.

Getting Real with Demi Lovato

Seeing Demi Lovato in person was surreal. She spoke candidly about overcoming struggles with the idea of compare and despair, encouraging us not to make ourselves feel smaller to make someone else more comfortable.

Bring the Big Energy with Latto

Before ending the night, Latto reflected on her Grammy nominations and the journey to fulfill that her young self’s dreams of becoming a rapper. She is thankful and blessed to have the opportunity of being nominated, as it is such an honor. Her gratitude and confidence all came from trusting herself and doing what she loves for the love she receives. Closing the night of the summit, Latto brings big energy to the crowd with her performances from her Sugar Honey Iced Tea album.

The super fun Extras

Between panels, the summit offered plenty of interactive experiences—from a 360-photo booth to tarot readings, a dry-styling station courtesy of Monday Haircare, and career advice in the Networking Lounge. These fun activities added a playful and practical touch to the event, ensuring that there was something for everyone.

Owning My Future

As the day came to an end, I felt inspired and reaffirmed. From pep talks to wisdom advice, each speaker provided me with the knowledge to navigate my future with confidence and authenticity. The Teen Vogue Summit was more than just an event; it was an experience of self-expression, creativity, and the transformative capabilities of youth to shape the world.

I walked away with more than fun memories—I left with a life-changing renewed sense of purpose and motivation to own my future.