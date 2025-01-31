This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

“It’s time for you to walk away!” This phrase is often directed at people stuck in toxic relationships. However, toxic relationships aren’t limited to romantic partners—they can also involve friends, family members, or anyone who holds meaning in your life.

You might wonder, “But what makes my relationship toxic?” While feeling bad after spending time together is an obvious red flag, many bad habits are more subtle—often swept “under the rug.” Here are five bad habits that ruin relationships.

one-Sided conversations

Communication is key, but what if you “lose” the key? Conversations are the backbone of any relationship, but they should feel like a dialogue, not a formal interview. If you feel like you’re suddenly playing the role of an interviewer during a conversation, something might be off. Relationships are a two-way street and you deserve to be heard. When you are constantly let down by someone, it might make you feel invisible. Always keep in mind that meaningful interactions require being seen and heard, and they are not a luxury.

Being incapable of having a deep conversation is a reason for concern.

“Meaningful conversations require being seen and heard, and they are not a luxury.”

When one-on-one Time turns to group time

One-on-one time is sacred—it’s an opportunity to strengthen bonds and get to know each other on a deeper level. However, when plans meant for two suddenly turn into group outings, it can feel like your time together isn’t valued. While inviting others may seem harmless, it can undermine the intimacy and trust that only one-on-one moments provide. Relationships flourish when both people feel prioritized, so make an effort to protect the moments that are just for you and the other person.

“Make and respect your time together.”

one-on-one time (ft. special guest, a phone)

Quality time isn’t just about being physically present—it’s about being emotionally available. It is one of the five love languages and for good reason. However, are you having one-on-one time if you’re on your phone mid-conversation? Unless you are an on-call physician, likely not.

Being physically near someone but mentally absorbed in your phone creates a barrier, not a bridge. Genuine engagement is created with eye contact, active listening, and undistracted conversation.

Make a conscious decision to put your phone away and be fully engaged with the person you’re spending time with.

“Turn on ‘Do Not Disturb’ and give your undivided attention, you truly never know when the last day you’ll spend together might be.”

Jealousy, jealousy

You shouldn’t feel bad about spending time with other people due to jealousy. This sense of jealousy is unfair and it is unhealthy to put one person on a pedestal. Instead, think of your relationships as a part of a mosaic, with each one contributing something special and worthwhile to your life.

Every relationship has its set place and value, and nurturing a variety of connections ensures a well-rounded, fulfilling social life free from the stress of putting jealousy above healthy connections.

“EVERY relationship is a piece of the mosaic of your life.”

unreciprocated effort

Relationships should have an equal level of effort, with both people contributing to maintaining it. If you’re constantly the one planning, organizing, and taking responsibility for keeping things afloat, it’s a sign of imbalance. This imbalance is similar to a seesaw stuck on one side which can lead to frustration and burnout.

This dynamic can only last so long before something gives, like a seesaw trapped on one side. Since genuine connection arises from shared engagement rather than only one-sided effort, healthy relationships flourish when both share the load.

“A relationship should not feel like a stuck seesaw.”

takeaways

Avoiding these five habits will help to keep relationships balanced and healthy. You build a foundation of trust, respect, and understanding by emphasizing open communication, honoring one-on-one time, showing mutual effort, being present, and appreciating each other’s uniqueness. Small, thoughtful adjustments can have a significant impact on how connected and appreciated each party feels. Keep in mind that relationships require work and reciprocity to succeed; if you take care of them, they will thrive. Cheers to having stronger bonds in 2025!