2026 Ins and Outs for a Healthier Happier Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Each year we make resolutions and I don’t know about you, but mine rarely last more than a few weeks. That’s why this year, rather than a resolution, I decided on my 2026 ins and outs, moving away from the habits that didn’t serve me and bringing more positivity into my life. Self-improvement is something I feel comes in phases, so let’s choose now as the best time to begin this phase.

In: Meditation and Journaling Gratitude is something I have always found helps to recenter me. Putting aside time each day to focus on the things in my life I am grateful for helps to make the commotion of life at UCLA feel slower and more focused. When you take time to remind yourself of all of the things you are grateful for, life feels more vibrant as you are always looking for the good in everything. Journaling does the same, while also allowing me to look back and reflect on the highs and lows of life. If you’re someone who struggles to make up their mind about things as I do, I highly recommend journaling each day to help you realize how you truly feel. Photo by Cathryn Lavery from Unsplash Out: Shopping and Overconsumption The urge to buy new clothes or accessories, even when my closet is overflowing, is strong but this year, my goal is to avoid buying new things unless I absolutely need them. We live in a culture where overconsumption is normalized. I see some of my friends posting hauls of the new clothes they got day in and day out, and it makes me wonder: how much of the stuff we buy actually gets used to its full extent? By being more mindful about what I buy, I can both save money and move away from overconsumption, leaving less clothing in landfills and more money in my wallet. Photo by Artem Beliaikin from Unsplash In: Using Public Transportation Getting around Los Angeles is hard, especially if you don’t have a car. Even if you do, you have to deal with the excessive traffic and reckless drivers. Last quarter, I was lucky enough to spend my time in London, where the primary method of transportation people used was the tube. Not having to deal with traffic or Uber and having access to any part of the city you wanted to travel to was amazing, and it made me think that the public transportation in LA is underutilized. This year, whenever possible, I will choose to take the bus rather than an Uber. With the new metro station being built in Westwood, the dream of using primarily public transportation will be more and more possible in the coming years. MBTA Home Page Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Out: Rotting in Bed If you’re like me, you know how easy it is to waste the day rotting in bed, doomscrolling on TikTok or Instagram Reels and missing out on a big chunk of time. This year, rotting is out. It’s time to spend our time outside, whether that be with friends or going on walks and hikes. There is so much to do when we escape the trap of our phones. If we can find the energy to cut out rotting, or at least decrease the time we spend doing it, imagine how productive we could be. Tatiana Syrikova via Pexels

Cutting out bad habits and replacing them with good ones isn’t easy, but it may be the best way to improve yourself in 2025. Rather than a blatant resolution, creating a list of ins and outs can be a way to shift your life with some give and take. Replacing shopping and rotting with journaling and better transportation methods are just a few ways you can better yourself in 2026, and I’m excited to see the shift in my life from changing these habits.