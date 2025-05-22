10 Little Things to Make it Feel Like You Have Your Life Together

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Spoiler alert: it’s not waking up at 5am and journaling with a green smoothie.

Sometimes, I feel like I’m just trying to keep up. Between classes, friendships, assignments, and remembering to eat three actual meals, life can get overwhelming fast. But when I’m feeling stressed, something small can create a shift. I do one little thing that suddenly makes me feel like I’ve got it together. Not completely, but enough to feel like I’m not spiraling.

These aren’t major accomplishments. They’re not expensive or flashy. But they bring a sense of calm and control that I definitely need during busy weeks. Here are a few of the little habits that help me feel more put-together, even when everything else is kind of a mess.

making my bed It sounds simple, but making my bed in the morning instantly makes my space feel less chaotic. It sets the tone for the day and makes me feel like I’m starting things off right. Photo by bruce mars from Unsplash cleaning out my inbox Deleting old emails and unsubscribing from mailing lists gives me a tiny boost of motivation. Even just responding to one message I’ve been avoiding feels like progress. drinking a glass of water first thing in the morning Before I scroll or start thinking about my to-do list, drinking a glass of water helps me feel refreshed. It’s a small way to take care of myself that actually makes a difference. Grocery shopping with a plan I don’t necessarily need a 30-item list, but knowing what I want to cook and having a few go-to meals in mind helps me avoid the stress of random, last-minute dinners. Photo by Mehrad Vosoughi from Unsplash Wearing something that makes me feel confident Whether it’s a cute top, a favorite pair of jeans, or even matching socks, choosing an outfit I feel good in changes how I carry myself. It gives me a little extra motivation, especially on days when I feel tired. Keeping essentials in my bag When I have gum, lip balm, a claw clip, and hand sanitizer on me, I feel like I’m ready for anything. It’s not just being prepared, but also the achievement of having thought ahead. Writing a to-do list Even if the list is short, seeing it written out helps me feel in control. Crossing things off one by one gives me a real sense of accomplishment. Photo by STIL from Unsplash Lighting a candle before doing homework Something about having a candle burning while I study helps me focus and feel a little more peaceful. It makes my space feel intentional instead of messy. Having clean sheets Washing my bedding and putting it back on the same day makes me feel like I deserve an award. There’s nothing better than climbing into a fresh, cozy bed after a long day. Organizing one small thing Whether it’s my desk drawer, the apps on my phone, or my backpack, organizing even one area helps me feel like I’ve got some part of life handled. Photo by chuttersnap from Unsplash

Feeling put-together doesn’t always come from big moments. Sometimes, it’s these tiny habits that make the biggest difference. You are accomplishing more than you know!