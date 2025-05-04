Graduating at Your Own Pace Might Be the Best Decision You Make

There’s something incredibly empowering about graduating at your own pace. I started my college journey at a community college before transferring to UCF, and with every step, I’ve had to adjust my expectations.
At first, I thought the goal was to finish in exactly four years, but that idea quickly faded as I faced changes in my major, personal challenges, and moments of growth. My timeline stretched, and so did my understanding of what success really means. Taking a non-traditional path gave me the chance to figure out who I am, what matters to me, and how I want to present myself in the world. And honestly? That’s something a rushed experience could’ve never given me.
It’s not about how quickly you finish — it’s about what you learn along the way. Your pace doesn’t define your potential — your persistence does.
- The four-Year Plan can be Unrealistic
-
The idea that every student should graduate in four years is outdated and unrealistic. At the University of Central Florida, students often joke that UCF stands for “U CAN’T FINISH” because so many majors, especially in STEM, psychology, or education, require complex prerequisites, research, or clinical components. That’s not even accounting for those who take on minors, double majors, or off-campus internships.
Programs like engineering, education, and health sciences often require more time. Many students feel pressure to stick to the four-year plan, but in reality, it’s more common to take longer.
Your graduation date isn’t a reflection of your intelligence or ability — it’s just a reflection of your personal and academic journey. There is no “normal” timeline anymore; college is not one-size-fits-all. Real success means building a path that works for you, not racing against a deadline.
- Changing Your Major Is Part of Growth
-
I started college as a pre-medical science major at my community college. Back then, I was convinced I wanted to be in the medical field and poured everything into making that happen. But there was one major roadblock I couldn’t get past: Chemistry II.
I failed it once at community college and four more times after transferring to UCF. No matter how hard I studied or how much effort I put in, it just didn’t click for me, and it took a real toll on my confidence.
At first, I saw it as a personal failure. But eventually, I realized it was a redirection. Struggling in those courses didn’t mean I wasn’t smart — it meant my passion might be elsewhere.
When I shifted to Psychology, everything began to make sense. I connected deeply with the content, especially the neuroscience track, and I knew I had found my true path. Switching majors extended my time in college, but it also gave me clarity, direction, and peace of mind, and I’m not alone — around 80% of students change their major at least once in their time attending college.
- Mental Health and Burnout Matter
-
Many people don’t see what’s going on when they look at students trying to keep it together on the outside. For me, balancing academic pressure with everything going on in my personal life became overwhelming more than once. I’ve dealt with ongoing family stress, heavy emotions, and the burden of feeling like I needed to constantly “catch up.” I learned quickly that this burnout wasn’t sustainable, no matter how much I wanted to stay on track.
Eventually, I decided to take lighter course loads and give myself room to breathe. It was one of the best choices I’ve made. It helped me come back stronger, more focused, and emotionally stable.
Mental health has to come first, and that sometimes means stepping back before you can move forward. Taking a break or slowing down isn’t quitting, it’s healing. There’s no shame in that. You can’t pour from an empty cup. Your mind deserves the same care as your GPA.
- Life Happens (And You’re Still Doing Great)
-
During my time at UCF, I’ve had to deal with a lot of things that had nothing to do with school but still affected my academic life. I’ve faced family emergencies, financial stress, and emotional burnout — all things that made it hard to focus, attend classes, or perform as I wanted to. I would push through when I could, but I also learned to accept that sometimes, surviving is enough.
College students carry more than just backpacks. We carry jobs, trauma, responsibilities, and unresolved emotions. And yet, we show up anyway.
Extending your college timeline to deal with life doesn’t make you weak — it makes you human. It’s a reminder that your degree is not just a piece of paper; it’s proof of resilience.
- Graduating Later Doesn’t Mean You Failed
-
For a long time, I struggled with feeling behind. Watching classmates graduate earlier while I stayed behind to finish new requirements made me question myself. But now that I’m approaching graduation in Spring 2026, I’ve come to a new understanding: just because it took longer doesn’t mean I did it wrong.
I’ve changed, grown, and overcome so much. My journey has had setbacks, but also purpose.
Graduating at your own pace isn’t about giving up — it’s about choosing your growth and refusing to give in to pressure that doesn’t reflect your reality. Everyone’s clock runs differently, and that doesn’t take away from your worth or accomplishments. Whether you sprint or walk to the finish line, the diploma still holds the same weight. What matters most is that you made it your way.
When I finally walk the stage in Spring 2026, it won’t be with regret. It’ll be with pride, knowing I made choices that protected my mental health, aligned with my purpose, and honored everything I went through to get there. So to anyone feeling like they’re “behind” — you’re not. You’re right on time.
Whether it’s four, five, or six years, your degree still counts. Graduating at your own pace allows you to honor your mental health, pursue your passions, and adapt to life as it comes. College is not a race. It’s a journey of learning, unlearning, and becoming. The timeline doesn’t matter as much as the effort, growth, and heart you put into the process. So if your path looks different, embrace it. You’re doing just fine.