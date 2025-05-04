Graduating at Your Own Pace Might Be the Best Decision You Make

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something incredibly empowering about graduating at your own pace. I started my college journey at a community college before transferring to UCF, and with every step, I’ve had to adjust my expectations.

At first, I thought the goal was to finish in exactly four years, but that idea quickly faded as I faced changes in my major, personal challenges, and moments of growth. My timeline stretched, and so did my understanding of what success really means. Taking a non-traditional path gave me the chance to figure out who I am, what matters to me, and how I want to present myself in the world. And honestly? That’s something a rushed experience could’ve never given me.

It’s not about how quickly you finish — it’s about what you learn along the way. Your pace doesn’t define your potential — your persistence does.

When I finally walk the stage in Spring 2026, it won’t be with regret. It’ll be with pride, knowing I made choices that protected my mental health, aligned with my purpose, and honored everything I went through to get there. So to anyone feeling like they’re “behind” — you’re not. You’re right on time.

Whether it’s four, five, or six years, your degree still counts. Graduating at your own pace allows you to honor your mental health, pursue your passions, and adapt to life as it comes. College is not a race. It’s a journey of learning, unlearning, and becoming. The timeline doesn’t matter as much as the effort, growth, and heart you put into the process. So if your path looks different, embrace it. You’re doing just fine.