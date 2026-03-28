Who Is Dr. Casey Means? Trump’s Surgeon General Nominee Sparks Debate Over Credentials and Views

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dr. Casey Means, an author, wellness influencer, and former physician, is President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. Surgeon General. She is a prominent figure in the Make America Healthy Again movement, and her nomination has sparked significant debate for several reasons. Means describes herself as a “metabolic health evangelist,” focusing her approach to medicine on food safety and environmental toxin awareness. Many of her views align with those of U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who originally recommended her to President Trump.

Many critics have questioned her qualifications for the role. After attending Stanford Medical School, Means began a residency program but dropped out during her final year. Additionally, she does not hold an active medical license. She has stated that she left the program because she believed the healthcare system was exploitative. In comparison to previous Surgeon Generals—who typically completed residency and had prior government experience—Means has instead built a large social media following centered on skepticism of traditional medicine.

View this post on Instagram @drcaseyskitchen on Instagram

Her controversial views on vaccines, birth control, and medicine in general have resulted in her lacking the proper votes for confirmation. Senators from both parties have questioned her extensively, but her responses have left some unconvinced. Notably, two Republican senators expressed concern, particularly after she declined to clearly commit to promoting vaccines.

The Surgeon General serves as the nation’s spokesperson on public health, a role that requires medical expertise and the ability to provide scientifically based information to the public. Often referred to as the “nation’s doctor,” the position carries significant public trust and respect. Critics argue that Means has not demonstrated she is suited for the role, pointing to what they see as a contradiction between her skepticism of mainstream medicine and the responsibilities of the position. They also stress that, amid rising concerns about preventable diseases and vaccine suspicions, there should be a leader who can educate the public on that beyond just pushing healthy eating habits and lifestyle changes.

The tense Senate hearing is a result of her lack of core professional principles. While Means has many supporters who follow her for her content on wellness and healthy living, this is very different from leading national public health efforts. Even some strong MAGA supporters cannot get behind the lack of clinical and leadership experience as a whole.

No one walks away from a surgical ENT residency with six months left because they’re suddenly “disillusioned with the medical system.” If that were the case, you’d leave much earlier. Her own program cited stress and anxiety as the reason Casey Means left.



And look, I have… — Nisha Patel, MD MS, Dipl of ABOM, CCMS (@DrPlantel) February 27, 2026 @drplantel on X

Overall, Means argues that while she is not the traditional nominee for the role, she brings unique insight to the position. As of March 2026, her nomination has been facing a tough track through the Senate. Her previous nomination expired earlier this year, but she was re-nominated and is still waiting for confirmation. Scrutiny from both parties continues, and after her February hearing, the two skeptical Republican senators can make or break her case. If she is confirmed as U.S. Surgeon General, it would mark a huge change in the position, and some believe that it could affect doctors all over the nation.