What To Know About Women’s Invisible Health Struggles

Invisible health struggles in women are often misunderstood or dismissed. As someone who suffers from chronic illnesses, I know firsthand how frustrating it can be to experience symptoms that aren’t easily seen or understood by others. This article highlights these invisible health struggles, their symptoms, the challenges of getting an accurate diagnosis, and available treatment options. It emphasizes the importance of self-advocacy to empower college women to take control of their health.

PCOS: More Than Just Irregular Periods According to the World Health Organization, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is one of the most common hormonal disorders among women. It affects hormone levels, causing symptoms such as irregular periods, weight gain, acne, excessive hair growth (hirsutism), infertility, anxiety, and depression. Women with PCOS may also experience thinning hair and struggle with emotional instability due to hormonal imbalances. It’s also a leading cause of infertility, has long-lasting effects on women’s health, and is difficult to diagnose. Personally, living with PCOS has meant dealing with unpredictable periods, difficulty losing weight despite my efforts, and emotional struggles. PCOS is often managed through lifestyle changes, medications like birth control or metformin, and dietary adjustments. However, treatment plans must be tailored to the individual. Endometriosis: The Pain That's Not Just Cramps The Office on Women's Health describes endometriosis as a chronic condition where tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus. This leads to severe pelvic pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, and gastrointestinal issues such as bloating, diarrhea, and constipation. Women may also experience infertility and fatigue. The intense pain caused by endometriosis doesn't just feel like your standard menstrual cramps — the pain can be debilitating, interfering with daily life. Women often go undiagnosed for years, thinking the pain is normal, but endometriosis can have a profound impact on one's mental and physical well-being. Treatments include hormonal therapy, pain management, and, in some cases, surgery. Fibromyalgia: Chronic Pain You Can't See According to the American College of Rheumatology, fibromyalgia is a condition that causes widespread pain, fatigue, and sleep disturbances. Its symptoms are often invisible. The pain is felt throughout the body, particularly in the muscles, ligaments, and tendons. Other symptoms include fatigue, cognitive difficulties (fibro fog), digestive issues, headaches, and depression. As someone with fibromyalgia, I experience constant body pain and fatigue, often leaving me feeling as though I've run a marathon every day, even after rest. Managing fibromyalgia involves medications for pain and sleep, physical therapy, exercise, and stress management. PMDD: When PMS Feels Debilitating Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder is a severe form of PMS that affects mood, mental health, and daily functioning. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, symptoms of PMDD include extreme irritability, severe mood swings, depression, fatigue, anxiety, joint pain, and muscle aches. Symptoms can be so severe that they affect work, relationships, and social life. Treatments for PMDD often include antidepressants, hormonal therapy, and lifestyle modifications like exercise, stress reduction, and diet changes. POTS Syndrome: When Standing Up Feels Like a Struggle Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome affects the autonomic nervous system, causing an abnormal increase in heart rate when transitioning to an upright position. Symptoms of POTS include dizziness, lightheadedness, heart palpitations, fatigue, brain fog, and digestive issues like bloating, nausea, and abdominal pain. According to Dysautonomia International, POTS can make standing up feel like a struggle, as blood pools in the legs, causing a drop in blood pressure and triggering fainting or near-fainting. To manage POTS, patients often need to increase their fluid and salt intake, wear compression garments, and take medications to regulate heart rate and blood pressure. Physical therapy and exercise can also help improve circulation and reduce symptoms. Chronic Migraines: A Headache That Doesn't Quit According to the American Migraine Foundation, chronic migraines are severe, long-lasting headaches that affect around 12% of the population. Symptoms include severe, throbbing headaches (often on one side), nausea and vomiting, dizziness, sensitivity to light and sound, and cognitive difficulties such as difficulty concentrating or thinking clearly. Migraine attacks can disrupt work, social activities, and quality of life. Triggers can include hormonal changes, certain foods, stress, or lack of sleep. Treatment often involves prescription medications, pain management, and lifestyle changes like maintaining a regular sleep schedule and avoiding known triggers. Thyroid Disorders: When Your Hormones Aren't in Sync As stated by UF Health, thyroid disorders, such as hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, impact the thyroid gland, which regulates metabolism and hormone balance. Symptoms of hypothyroidism include fatigue, weight gain, depression, and dry skin, while hyperthyroidism can lead to weight loss, anxiety, irritability, and difficulty sleeping. Women are more likely to develop thyroid disorders, especially after pregnancy or during menopause. Managing thyroid conditions typically involves medication. Thyroid hormone replacement is common for hypothyroidism, while antithyroid medication or radioactive iodine is common for hyperthyroidism.

Why Doctors Often Dismiss Women

According to the Connecticut Health Foundation, medical gaslighting occurs when patients’ symptoms, particularly those of women, are dismissed or minimized by healthcare providers. Research indicates that women are more likely to be misdiagnosed or told their symptoms are “in their head,” especially when dealing with chronic pain.

This can lead to prolonged suffering and delayed diagnoses. Biases in medical research and treatment, particularly around gender and racial differences, contribute to this issue. Women of color are especially vulnerable to misdiagnosis or inadequate care. It’s important to seek a second opinion, track your symptoms, and advocate for yourself if you feel dismissed by a doctor.

The Importance of Self-Advocacy in Women’s Health

According to the National Library of Medicine, self-advocacy plays a crucial role in managing invisible health conditions. Many women face the challenge of having their symptoms dismissed, making it essential to take a proactive approach to their healthcare. This includes documenting symptoms, tracking triggers, and researching their condition.

The Importance of Self-Advocacy in Women's Health

Studies show that patient self-advocacy can lead to improved health outcomes. Speaking up for oneself often results in better treatment and a deeper understanding of one’s condition.

Women with chronic illnesses in college face unique struggles in balancing their health with academic and social responsibilities, underscoring the need for greater support and understanding.

Invisible health struggles in women are often unnoticed, leading to years of misdiagnosis and unnecessary suffering. These conditions affect physical health and have significant emotional and mental impacts. Self-advocacy is key to overcoming these challenges. Women must continue to push for better understanding, awareness, and medical support. By recognizing the importance of these struggles and supporting one another, we can create a future where women’s health is taken seriously. Every woman deserves the opportunity to thrive and be heard.