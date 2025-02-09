What No One Tells You About Being a Resident Assistant

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In January 2024, I was hired as a Resident Assistant at UCF’s Rosen College Apartments. I took the opportunity blindly, thinking, how hard could being an RA be? Turns out, it’s a lot more difficult — and rewarding — than I expected. Over this past year, the RA role has taught me more than any job I have ever held, all while challenging me in ways I never anticipated. Here’s my story of all the things that no one tells you about being an RA.

The Perks

Let’s start with the perks of being an RA and what you might already know about the role. I live in an apartment by myself, completely free of charge, which is something that I think every college student dreams of. I also get paid a stipend (although it isn’t great), which allows me to support myself and my cat. This role also gives me valuable experience that I can carry into future jobs, even if they aren’t directly related to student success and well-being. While these perks have made the job seem convenient in the long run, there are moments when the other aspects I’m about to describe make me doubt whether the perks of the role are worth it.

Training

Being an RA means having to go through constant training. At the start of each semester, I am required to go through a whole week of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. developmental training. This can be incredibly draining, especially since sometimes you must move into a new space after a long day of training sessions. On top of those training pieces, I must attend one in-service training day each month.

While this time can be incredibly exhausting and frustrating, it is the perfect opportunity to bond with your staff and learn essential skills valuable to the RA role and your personal life. Some of my best stories come from training days, and despite the exhaustion, I’ve had some of the most fun moments of my RA experience during them. Plus, these training sessions provide me with a lot of valuable information that I implement into the role.

Your Residents

As an RA, my residents are my number one priority. This means that I’m expected to try my best to connect with each and every one of them on my floor. This can be hard, especially at the Rosen campus, because — like every other college student — they’re busy! Between my already jampacked schedule and theirs, trying to find a time to connect with your residents can be frustrating, especially when upper housing staff constantly reminds me to do so.

However, it’s incredibly rewarding when I can connect with and assist my residents. I have encountered residents who have faced situations that many of us can’t even imagine. As an RA, I’ve been able to help people who may only have me as their RA to rely on.

I love it when residents can see me as more of a friend than an RA, though this can create issues when it’s time to lay down the rules. Even if you want to be ‘the cool RA,’ sometimes you must be serious and strict with your residents. Whether confronting them for noise violations, underage drinking, or addressing roommate issues, your residents might not like you in the end, and that’s something you need to learn to accept.

BECOMING THE MIDDLEMAN

There will be times when upper housing implements policies that your residents may disagree with. Most of the time, you will be the one to tell your residents about these policies. Since you’re the only staff member they see, they’ll likely direct their anger and frustrations at you.

The only way I have been able to overcome this challenge is by remembering that they’re people, too. Residents are often just overwhelmed college students who want a comfortable place to live. When they are told that the roommate who’s making their life miserable can’t be kicked out, it’s no surprise they will have some strong emotions.

You’re also the first point of contact during emergencies. If you’re on call and a situation arises, you are sometimes one of the first people on the scene. During my first month as an RA, I still remember discovering a massive flood that overtook nearly the entire first-floor hallway of one of our buildings. It was a very scary experience and taught me a lot about quick thinking and problem-solving. It’s your responsibility to alert your higher-ups and get these situations under control.

It’s not just a job, it’s a lifestyle

The role of an RA is not a job you simply clock in and out of — it’s a job that slowly blends into your life. My coworkers quickly become my friends, and my apartment becomes my office. It’s a job that, if you’re not careful, can slowly blend into your personal life, and before you know it, you’re overwhelmed trying to balance work, school, and your personal life all at once.

While this can be challenging, it has taught me valuable lessons in time management and setting boundaries between school, work, and personal life. By constantly learning how to juggle my own needs with the needs of my residents, I have developed a level of resilience and emotional intelligence that not many other college jobs could offer.

conclusion

Although this job has challenging moments, it’s an experience I will never forget. I’ve formed valuable connections, friendships, and professional relationships that I’ll carry with me long after my time in the role is over. If you’re considering becoming an RA, make sure to do your research and understand that it’s not an easy job. There will be days when you come home crying after an overwhelming shift or because a resident got upset with you, but you have to remember that it’s not personal. At the end of the day, you are helping so many college students find belonging and meaning in college housing.