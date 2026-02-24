Wellness Doesn’t Have To Be Expensive: Beauty Rituals From a South Asian Household

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up in a South Asian household taught me that our kitchens aren’t just for cooking; they can easily be transformed into an apothecary when needed. As college students, it’s common to feel like we are falling behind in luxury skincare trends showcased in the latest viral skincare videos online. This is where I find comfort, knowing that I can always turn to South Asian DIY beauty remedies that cost a minimum and can be put together in minutes.

The South Asian approach to beauty and wellness is deeply rooted in Ayurveda, an ancient system that emphasizes growth and wellness both inside and out using natural ingredients. For me, wellness smells like warmed coconut oil my mom would massage into my hair after a long week of damage, or it was the yellow stain on that designated mixing bowl I relied on to make my DIY clay masks to refresh my skin.

The 15-Minute Homemade Mask that restored my confidence: Ubtan

Long before the “clean beauty” trend took over social media, South Asian households had all the secrets in their spice tins to maintain their skin. One significant and traditional remedy is “Ubtan.” Even global stars like Priyanka Chopra swear by it. In a popular “Beauty Secrets” video for Vogue, Chopra shared her family’s DIY Ubtan recipe, which she relied on growing up. “The ubtan was my mum’s way of moisturizing and exfoliating my skin when I was 16,” she said, tapping a jar of turmeric powder into the off-white paste to get a marigold hue. “It really soothes—I’ve taught it to a lot of my friends.”

Her version, which is quite similar to what my mom taught me, includes gram flour, turmeric, lime juice, and full-fat yogurt, along with a few drops of rose water.

How to make it:

1. Take a clean bowl and add gram flour to it.

2. Next, add a dash of turmeric and a few drops of lime juice.

3. Add yogurt to the mixture and stir.

4. To achieve the right consistency, add a few drops of rose water and mix once again.

According to The Times Now, this specific DIY solution is a powerhouse for skin rejuvenation. Gram flour acts as a natural exfoliator to remove dead cells, while turmeric soothes inflammation. The lime juice helps target blemishes due to its richness in vitamin C, and the yogurt aids in tightening pores.

The Ultimate Hair Repair Ritual: the “champi.”

If you’ve heard of “hair slugging” on TikTok, you should know that South Asian mothers and grandmothers have been doing this for centuries under a different name: Champi. Champi is a traditional Indian head massage that involves warming up pure coconut oil, almond, or argan oil, along with rosemary oil that is sometimes boiled with jasmine flowers and used to massage deeply into the scalp.

While this ritual may seem chaotic, there are several benefits to oiling your hair weekly before washing it. Coconut oil or argan oil acts as a protective barrier and helps replenish moisture in your hair. Busy college days can often lead to bad hair days, especially in the Florida sun and humidity, where our hair can easily lose moisture. Massaging these oils deep into your scalp can be a big savior when included in your weekly everything shower routine.

In addition to being a miracle for your hair, this practice is also common in South Asian households as a de-stressing ritual after a long week. The act of massaging and applying pressure to your scalp can help relax your nerves and restore balance to a stressed mind. If you are new to hair oiling, this is a perfect tutorial by Natasha Thasan, who is a growing South Asian social media influencer.

Beyond the outer surface: DIY Elixers and Beauty supplements

Growing up, my mom taught me that beauty goes beyond applying potions on the skin; it’s about drinking homemade herbal elixirs made with natural beauty ingredients. We’ve all seen the trend of “eat your skincare.” I was always taught that wellness is holistic, and if my skin glowed, it was because I was consuming things that balanced my body. Instead of relying on expensive beauty gummies, I learned to incorporate homemade rituals that are quick and help me start the day right.

One popular staple is the ABC juice, which consists of apple, beetroot, and carrot, with a squeeze of lime and a dash of turmeric. This vibrantly colored smoothie may not be the most soothing to your taste buds, but it is packed with antioxidants and vitamins that promote a natural plumpness and flush to your skin. After a decade, this smoothie is still a part of my breakfast.

Another drink I was introduced to years ago is overnight-soaked cumin and cinnamon water. If you are looking for better digestion and less bloating, this drink will be your best friend. It’s the first thing I have in the morning before breakfast to start my day off right. All you need are cumin seeds and cinnamon. Soak them overnight in water, strain, and warm them up before drinking.

Lastly, Haldi Doodh, or warm turmeric milk, is a well-known wellness remedy in South Asia that people often enjoy before bed. This drink is also referred to as the “Golden Latte” in the West. According to WebMD, this beverage provides protein and calcium while acting as an anti-inflammatory to boost immunity and promote better sleep.

The simple recipe calls for a dash of turmeric and cardamom or ginger mixed with any milk of your choice, though it is traditionally consumed with whole-fat cow’s milk. As mentioned in the WebMD article “Golden Milk: Are There Health Benefits?”, the mixture is heated to create a warm, soothing drink that is said to help prevent common ailments, including colds, inflammation, and upset stomachs.

Forget the price tag and the long list of chemicals. The most effective and affordable beauty tools are often found in your kitchen. South Asian moms have long replaced chemical peels with turmeric and clay masks, and the countless supplement bottles with simple, natural recipes. So, the next time midterm stress causes a skin breakout, you can always refer to this guide on some traditional wellness remedies.