Exam season is stressful, and it’s easy for your mind (and mine) to spiral into worst-case scenarios. Thoughts like “I’ll fail this test, then flunk out of school, and ruin my life” are classic catastrophizing patterns — but they don’t have to control you. Here are five quick tips on how to stop those thoughts in their tracks.

Identify Catastrophic Thoughts

The first step to stopping catastrophic thinking is recognizing it. Simply labeling the thought as catastrophic and inaccurate will help separate your current emotions from reality. “Instead of viewing the thought as a prediction of the future, you can simply say, ‘This is a catastrophic thought. I’ve had these thoughts before and things have turned out fine.’” – Alyssa Mancao, licensed therapist

Challenge Your Thoughts: Make The Absurd Conclusion

When catastrophic thoughts pop up this exam season, don’t just accept them — challenge them. Ask yourself: What evidence supports this thought? (“I didn’t do well on the last quiz, but I’ve passed most of my practice tests.”)

What are the more likely outcomes? (“Even if I don’t get an A on this exam, I can still pass the class with the work I’ve put in.”)

If the worst happened, could I survive it? (“Even if I fail this class, there are steps I can take to come back from it. This one test won’t ruin my life.”) Breaking the thought down like this helps you see the situation more rationally and calms the spiral. Sometimes, following a catastrophic thought down its logical path can help you to realize its absurdity. No, a mediocre score on one exam will not be the catalyst for living in your parent’s basement forever.

Be Mindful and Stay Grounded

Practicing mindfulness can help you stay present instead of spiraling into “what ifs.” Techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or progressive muscle relaxation are great ways to calm your body and mind. If you’re a person who struggles to stay grounded, start by paying attention to the world around you. Notice the details— the way the light filters through the window, or the texture of the chair you’re sitting in. It’s not often we slow down enough to acknowledge the world around us, but it helps to anchor us in the present. Another tip is to treat yourself the way you would treat your friend. Often, we are harder on ourselves than we are on others. Imagine a close friend came to you feeling overwhelmed, how would you respond? You’d probably remind them that academics alone don’t define their future. Now, turn that kindness inward. Replace self-critical thoughts like “I’m such a failure” with supportive ones like “I’m doing the best I can.”

Mind-Body Connection

Your physical well-being affects your mental health. Although it’s hard, ensuring you get enough sleep, eating balanced meals, and exercising regularly all support your body during stressful times. Prioritize activities that recharge your brain, whether journaling, spending time with friends, or taking an aimless walk around campus (my favorite).

Human Interaction