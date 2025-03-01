The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tampa is one of the most vibrant and unique cities in Florida, and it’s widely known for its authentic culture, delicious cuisine, and close proximity to some of the best beaches in the world. Roughly an hour and 30 minutes west of Orlando, Tampa is perfect for a weekend or day trip. The local universities bring a dynamic crowd, and you can always find something to do. As a local of over seven years, here are my suggestions for an itinerary to make the most of your time in this amazing city!

Food

waterfront dining Salt Shack On The Bay is just off the Gandy Bridge in South Tampa. This rustic beach-themed restaurant has gorgeous waterfront views, delicious food, and cocktails. The menu features classic American bar food alongside fresh, wild-caught seafood. You can catch live music on the weekends, enjoy the weekday happy hour, and catch the sunset over the bay. Cuban sandwich The Cuban sandwich is a special piece of Tampa Bay history. Created by immigrants in Ybor City in the early 1900s, it remains a cultural symbol for the area. You’ll find a classic, authentic Cuban sandwich at La Segunda Bakery. Try this iconic sandwich paired with the famous “1905” Salad at The Columbia Restaurant or the Columbia Cafe at the Tampa Bay History Center. Michelin Star restaurants If you’re looking to splurge on some gourmet cuisine, try one of Tampa’s five Michelin-star restaurants. Lilac, a concept by Chef John Fraser, is inside the stylish Edition Hotel in the Channelside area of Downtown Tampa. The mostly contemporary tasting menu has Mediterranean influences and uses products from nearby domestic and local farms. Rocca serves Italian cuisine on the north end of Downtown Tampa in Tampa Heights. The handmade pasta and table-side mozzarella create a classic Italian dining experience, and it remains one of the best places to get Italian food in the Bay Area.

Attractions

Aquariums Two world-class aquariums operate in the Tampa Bay Area: The Florida Aquarium in Downtown Tampa and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Clearwater. The Florida Aquarium showcases a variety of fish and other wildlife from different regions around the world, and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium houses bigger marine animals like dolphins, turtles, sharks, rays, and birds. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is a conservation and research institution, and it was voted Best Family Activity in the Best of St. Pete/Clearwater 2024 Besties Awards. zootampa At lowry park As an 11-time TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner, ZooTampa at Lowry Park is a suitable experience for all ages and interests. Get up close with both local wildlife and animals from around the world. Stroll around the zoo and enjoy the incredible exhibits, or go a step further and book a behind-the-scenes tour or animal encounter. ZooTampa is committed to leading conservation efforts, including the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of various local animals, from injured manatees to endangered Florida panthers, so your visit will support animals in need! Busch gardens Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is a combination theme park and premier zoo that offers a blend of thrilling rides, animal exhibits, restaurants, shops, and games. The park is designed to replicate the natural themes of Africa and Asia for total immersion. See fascinating animals like cheetahs, hippos, gorillas, and elephants, and consider taking a safari tour to get even closer. The variety of rollercoasters, drop towers, and bumper cars means that there’s a ride suitable for everyone. To beat the Florida heat, check out their nearby waterpark, Adventure Island.

beaches

Clearwater beach The soft, white sand and warm Gulf waters on Clearwater Beach draw millions of visitors yearly. It has received numerous commendations, including being named TripAdvisor’s #1 Beach in the U.S. in 2016, 2018, and 2019 and USA Today’s “Best Beach in the South.” The lively Pier60 holds beachfront restaurants, souvenir shops, and activity rentals like paddle boarding, jet skiing, and boating. Clearwater Beach hosts several festivals yearly, including music, arts, and culture. Treasure Island Treasure Island Beach is a pristine stretch on the south tip of Treasure Island. It’s ideal for swimming, snorkeling, and laying out in the sun. Beach chairs and umbrellas are available to rent for the day, and most of the local restaurants, hotels, and bars are open for business year-round. Located right on the beachfront, Caddy’s Treasure Island serves fantastic beach-inspired food and drinks, perfect for lunch or dinner by the water. pass-a-grille beach At the southernmost end of St. Pete Beach, Pass-A-Grille resembles the classic, quaint old Florida beach town. Restaurants, boutique shops, markets, and bars are all within walking distance. Fishing enthusiasts can visit The Merry Pier to rent a rod, buy some bait, book a trip aboard the Miss Pass-A-Grille, and go deep-sea fishing. Those looking for relaxation can rent umbrellas, cabanas, or chairs to lounge on the sand.

Shopping

Hyde Park The historic Hyde Park Village district offers an elevated open-air shopping and dining experience. You can find higher-end fashion, beauty, and home-style retailers like Anthropologie, Gorjana, and West Elm. Upscale restaurants like Meat Market and Timpano cater to every taste or catch dinner and a movie at the CinéBistro. On the first Sunday of each month, Hyde Park Village hosts an outdoor market with fresh produce and artisan goods, and on certain weekend days, you can catch Posies Flower Truck and build a custom flower bouquet. Parking is free, and dogs are welcome. International Plaza A more traditional shopping mall experience can be found at International Plaza and Bay Street. With over 200 stores and 16 restaurants, you could easily spend the entire day shopping. Premier stores include Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany & Co., David Yurman, and Golden Goose; however, there are plenty of more affordable options like Hollister, American Eagle, Pacsun, and H&M. If you’re looking to grab a bite to eat, the mall has an outdoor dining space with Brio Italian Grill, Bar Louie, Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar, and many more, not to mention the full food court located inside the mall.

It’s impossible to run out of things to do in Tampa Bay; the real question is, will you have time to do them all?