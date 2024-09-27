Florida Flora: Connecting with Nature in a Big City

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

As an out-of-state student, I’m always on the lookout for fun things to do in Tampa. I often hear about the nightlife, city sights, and restaurants, and while these aspects of the city are undeniably exciting, they can sometimes feel busy and overwhelming. Over my past couple of years at USF, I’ve been searching for new parks and peaceful spots to connect with Florida’s natural beauty. Coming from Pennsylvania, where hills and hiking are abundant, living so close to a city was definitely an adjustment. But I’ve come to realize that you can find nature’s beauty anywhere if you know where to look.

USF is already a campus filled with natural touches of Florida’s landscape and wildlife—just take a look at the ponds, the fitness trail, or the many ducks waddling across campus. I often forget to appreciate the nature around me as I rush to class! A short drive away is USF’s Riverfront Park, where you can paddle along the Hillsborough River or enjoy other outdoor activities the park has to offer.

Original photo by Erin Banks

If you’re in the mood to venture off campus, don’t worry—there are plenty of parks and scenic spots nearby! Lettuce Lake Park, close to USF, has boardwalk trails where you might even spot Florida alligators. A little farther out, Hillsborough River State Park offers beautiful trails alongside rushing rapids and features a suspended bridge over the river. For fitness enthusiasts, New Tampa Nature Park offers a mile-long trail that connects to the expansive Flatwoods Park, which is perfect for running or biking.

Original photo by Julia Ibarguren

When you visit one of these spots, take a moment to breathe and unwind. With the cooler weather coming soon, now is the perfect time to get outside and explore. I find that a long walk, a picnic with friends, or snapping a few photos of the surrounding nature always helps me decompress. Enjoy the peace and quiet away from the city—there’s so much more to see around Tampa!