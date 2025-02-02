The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A week after Christmas, I decided to delete TikTok and severely limit my screen time on Instagram. I was spending over 11 hours a day in my bed, rotting on my phone. To say I was overwhelmed and horrifically dejected would be an understatement. I felt like I was watching my life come and go while I was too busy watching everyone else’s. I knew I needed a change, so I took the leap and deleted the source. However, I was bored.

I have been a regular user of TikTok since 2019, the beginning of some of my most formative and challenging years. I’ve seen every trend, scandal, and dance that has circled the beloved app. So, when I say it was difficult to muster the courage to delete the app, I mean it. But, seeing how I spend my free time as a 20-year-old college student doom scrolling on TikTok, I won’t look fondly upon these memories.

As I sat in my childhood bedroom over winter break, I reflected on the life I used to live. My sister and I would go on incredible adventures with our stuffed animals. We saved the princess from the castle (aka the couch) and hid in the caves of the coffee table. I would read for hours, getting trapped in the words of the newest young adult novels. I was sometimes bored, but I had so many escapades around me.

I find that as an adult, I can get overwhelmed with the amount of freedom I have. With the limitations of social media, I have begun to create a routine and drive to do more. It made me far more aware of some of the faults in society and the clutch that the internet truly has on us. I know this statement is the most mediocre take of all time, but sometimes, you don’t grasp reality until you are detached from normal. I am lucky to have a brain that has developed enough to break these horrible habits and create healthier routines. But, there are many young adults, especially American children, who have been given a screen since birth and cannot function without it.

Instead of a book to read or a toy to play with, a YouTube video or video game is used as entertainment for children. The constant stimulation has made children far less communicative and disrupted their sleep. Gia Miller at the Child Mind Institute states, “Boredom also helps children develop planning strategies, problem-solving skills, flexibility, and organizational skills.” More often than not, I see children engrossed in a screen instead of exploring the world around them. Children are becoming less observant and lack the attention span needed to expand their knowledge.

The discussions surrounding social media are nuanced. It keeps us connected to friends, families, and internet strangers. It makes news and education more accessible. But, it is also linked to depression and anxiety, and so many of us are addicted to our tiny screens. I always say that I wish I could throw my phone away and get a flip phone. I know it’s unrealistic, but I feel so stuck in my relationship with social media. A tiny bit of me hoped that TikTok would stay banned so I wouldn’t feel left out by not being on it. While TikTok is still up and thriving, I must pay extra attention to my screen time.

I am still learning to enjoy the mundane and appreciate the privilege of just being bored. I believe many of us can benefit from boredom and all the great things that come from it. I vow to be a kid again and go on adventures in the wake of my boredom, no matter where it takes me. I have found there is nothing better than finding the art of boredom.