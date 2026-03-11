Sustainable Swaps for Everyday Hygiene Products to Reduce Plastic Use

One of my main goals this year was to switch to plastic-free items in all areas of my life. As both an endeavour to reduce my carbon footprint and decrease my consumption of microplastics, I wanted to take the new year to put both my health and the planet first.
Studies have shown the harm plastic products do to our bodies, and the evidence as to why we should eliminate them from our lives is convincing. However, sometimes the idea of change or the concern of an increased cost holds us back.
Often, it is our everyday products that produce some of the most substantial plastic waste sitting on our planet.
As I use up the products I own, I’ve been replacing them with more sustainable solutions that are still affordable. I wanted to share some of my finds so far. Here are a few bathroom items that I love that have also helped me reduce my plastic use and carbon footprint.
- Bamboo Toothbrushes
-
Bamboo toothbrushes are one of my most highly recommended swaps. Roughly 20 billion toothbrushes are discarded every year globally, contributing nearly 1,000 pounds of waste to landfills. The average plastic toothbrush, primarily made from polypropylene, takes more than 500 years to decompose.
Bamboo products, in general, are substantially better for the environment, as bamboo is one of the fastest-regenerating plants. Bamboo stalks can grow up to 35 inches a day and have a CO2 absorption rate 30% higher than trees. The plant can regenerate without replanting and requires no harmful pesticides or fertilizers.
Not only is bamboo better for the environment, but it is also better for you, according to dental experts. They are beneficial to oral health and do not contain the harmful chemical BPA, unlike common plastic alternatives.
My favorite brand is Sea Turtle Bamboo Toothbrushes, as the small business uses plant-based bristles and sources from sustainable forests. The brushes are also minimally packaged and a low-cost option, offering a set of four that can last the entire year for only $8. However, numerous brands make eco-friendly toothbrushes. The Sea Turtle brand can be found on its website, Etsy, Amazon, or Walmart.
Don’t forget sustainably packaged toothpaste tubes or tablets, whether in paper or glass containers.
“Bamboo’s biodegradability sets it apart as a material for toothbrushes, as it decomposes naturally when disposed of properly. In contrast, most plastic toothbrushes persist in the environment for centuries.”Patrick Verkland, chief executive of The Humble Co.
- Compostable Floss Picks
-
Another common bathroom item that produces a lot of plastic waste is floss picks, though it may not seem like it due to their small size. Approximately 4.7 billion plastic floss picks are discarded in landfills each year. That’s enough to fill more than 635,127 regular-sized trash cans, and they sit there for centuries.
Many popular plastic-based brands also contain chemicals and microplastics that pose health risks and further pollute the environment. According to a study in the National Library of Medicine, floss picks made of nylon floss with a plastic handle had the largest environmental impact out of 16 dental-cleaning items.
There are various healthier and environmentally friendly alternatives. The most common compostable floss pick options are made from either cornstarch or wheat straw, both of which are naturally occurring and biodegradable. Or, if you prefer string floss, bamboo or sponge floss is a more naturally sourced option.
I purchased a pack of 200 wheat straw-based picks on Amazon for only $8, which is even cheaper than most plastic options. They are very effective and hold up well, which was the only thing I was worried about.
- Bar Soaps
-
Bar soaps for both hand-washing and for shower use are a great alternative to endlessly purchasing plastic bottles for every hygiene need. I do understand the struggles of switching to bar soap, as I don’t like the tight, dry feeling that it leaves on my skin. However, I’ve already done the work for you and found several options that are environmentally friendly and meet my body’s needs.
Some popular, moisturizing body-wash options include Raw Sugar, Kitsch, and Shea Moisture—plus several great generic options for under $2 at CVS Pharmacy. You can also find all of your favorite body wash scents in these brands and others, so don’t let your ideal “everything shower” routine or signature scent hold you back.
These bars can also be used for hand-washing, or you can opt for a more antibacterial option for daily use, like Dr. Bronner’s or Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day.
To make the bar last as long as possible, you can look into a plant-based, soap-saving bag or a wooden soap dish. Both of my favorite options for these accessories are on Etsy, which are linked above. Instead of using a synthetic loofah that scrubs microplastics into your skin, opt for a plant-based body sponge or an 100% cotton washcloth. My current favorite is the Earth Therapeutics exfoliating plant-fiber sponge.
“Bar soaps are better for the environment — from production and transpotation to packaging and waste, they have a lower impact…[liquid soaps] rely on artificial presevatives to extend their shelf life and are stored in plastic containers that might not be BPA-free.”Dr. Deanne Mraz, board-certified dermatologist.
- Solid Shampoo & Conditioners
-
That being said, don’t forget about solid shampoo and conditioner bars. Shampoo containers alone account for 550 million plastic bottles thrown away every year, not even including conditioner or body wash bottles. Fewer than half of the bottles discarded in America are recycled, which means most end up in landfills or the ocean.
We can counteract this by using zero-waste solid shampoo and conditioning options. Some of the most popular and high-rated brands are Kitsch or The Earthing Co. These products are made with natural ingredients that are good for your hair, including natural oils, vitamins, and minerals. They also avoid the preservatives and chemicals found in many traditional bottle shampoos that strip your hair and dry out your scalp.
These solid options offer the same targeted benefits as their bottled counterparts, which can meet your hair’s needs, whether you typically purchase volumizing, moisturizing, thickening, or another type of shampoo.
Similar to bar soaps, solid shampoo and conditioner are available in all your favorite scents and can be preserved with soap-saving bags. With proper care and regular use, one bar often lasts as long as two or three bottles of liquid hair products.
Obviously, there are numerous other sustainable swaps you can make in your daily hygiene routine, from paper-packaged deodorant and lotion products to bamboo-based toilet paper and hairbrushes.
I hope to add another article to this series to list some more sustainable alternatives for other aspects of our everyday lives, like kitchen utensils, on-the-go items, or laundry supplies. Or diving into the different eco-friendly feminine product options on the market (a reusable Flex disk is my current favorite).
Putting the planet first and taking steps to reduce our carbon footprint does not have to be expensive or improbable. It starts with little changes that may make us uncomfortable at first, but are substantially better for our bodies and for the Earth around us.