Sustainable Swaps for Everyday Hygiene Products to Reduce Plastic Use

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my main goals this year was to switch to plastic-free items in all areas of my life. As both an endeavour to reduce my carbon footprint and decrease my consumption of microplastics, I wanted to take the new year to put both my health and the planet first.

Studies have shown the harm plastic products do to our bodies, and the evidence as to why we should eliminate them from our lives is convincing. However, sometimes the idea of change or the concern of an increased cost holds us back.

Often, it is our everyday products that produce some of the most substantial plastic waste sitting on our planet.

As I use up the products I own, I’ve been replacing them with more sustainable solutions that are still affordable. I wanted to share some of my finds so far. Here are a few bathroom items that I love that have also helped me reduce my plastic use and carbon footprint.

Obviously, there are numerous other sustainable swaps you can make in your daily hygiene routine, from paper-packaged deodorant and lotion products to bamboo-based toilet paper and hairbrushes.

I hope to add another article to this series to list some more sustainable alternatives for other aspects of our everyday lives, like kitchen utensils, on-the-go items, or laundry supplies. Or diving into the different eco-friendly feminine product options on the market (a reusable Flex disk is my current favorite).

Putting the planet first and taking steps to reduce our carbon footprint does not have to be expensive or improbable. It starts with little changes that may make us uncomfortable at first, but are substantially better for our bodies and for the Earth around us.