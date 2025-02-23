The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With nearly February down and March coming in hot, there’s a necessary reset when exiting the winter season. Here is a list of spring cleaning tips centered around restarting and decluttering the mind.

Put on a video essay on YouTube, crack open a window, and breathe in the fresh air. Let’s get to cleaning and decluttering.

Toss what you don’t need This is a big one for spring cleaning — release yourself of things you no longer have space for. Upcycling, the act of reusing discarded objects and transforming them into products of higher quality or value, is a wonderful practice. It is sustainable and great for the environment. Give away clothes and things you no longer use to someone who will. It’s wonderful to see someone develop a newfound love for a t-shirt you fell out of love with. This can be extended to the kitchen, if applicable. Remove everything from your fridge and pantries, and then wipe the areas down thoroughly. Keep a trashcan next to you for expired food. Set a time limit for food items you bought in hopes of trying something new but may go bad before you can. For the bathroom, this has been one routine I have fallen in love with. For all of my product hoarders, take note of your products and put the almost empty bottles in a specific area or a basket. Use the conditioner bottle with one more wash left in it or that perfume bottle you saved for a “special occasion” sooner rather than later. Clean your surfaces Desks, bedside tables, vanity, mirrors, bathtub, water bottles (including the black rubber insert, that piece can grow mold), and your ceiling fan. Don’t forget about that one! I recommend cleaning your bathtub with a foaming spray and scrub brush. Scrub brushes aren’t typically more than $5 and are worth it. The bristles let you scrub the grout and built-up grime in your bathroom. Charisse Kenion | Unsplash One thing I don’t enjoy when cleaning surfaces is the daunting and tedious task of clearing them out to begin the cleaning process. I’ve learned that going one at a time is less chaotic than moving items from one surface and immediately putting them back. Not only do you minimize the overwhelming feeling of staring at all of these products, but you also get a dopamine rush when you see your space clean with all your products on it. White vinegar White vinegar is a powerful and cheap cleaning product. Its acidic properties can break down grease, neutralize unpleasant odors, kill bacteria, and remove stains. Boiling white vinegar for 30 minutes can remove unpleasant odors in your home. The vinegar will smell strong as it boils, but the smell, alongside other odors, will fade in a few hours. Additionally, you can use white vinegar and baking soda to remove odors or built-up scum in your drains. This mixture can also clean up the built-up grime in dishwashers and washing machines. Be sure to look up exact quantities based on the size of the product you’re cleaning and the potency of the white vinegar. Two essential things to watch out for with white vinegar: marble countertops and chrome bathroom finishes. The acidity of the vinegar can eat away at the material.

Spring cleaning doesn’t just serve your physical space; it benefits you mentally and helps you begin the new season with a clear mind.

Growing up, my mom always said that the state of your bedroom reflects the state of your mind. She was right. I tell her this every time I finish cleaning my room after a bad week and feel relieved when I finally see my bedroom floor.

Good luck and happy cleaning!