Social Media As A News Source: The Algorithm Problem

Despite last month’s short-lived TikTok ban, the social media app is still as influential and alive as ever. TikTok and other platforms still dominate almost all aspects of culture, and they play an increasingly prevalent role in how people consume and share news.

While using social media as a source of information offers some benefits, it also raises concerns about echo chambers, misinformation, and the overall ethicality of algorithm-driven content.

The New News Medium

A recent study by Pew Research highlights where Americans are turning for news and how these patterns are evolving. In 2024, 86% of Americans get at least some of their news from digital devices, and 57% do so often. Print news is significantly less popular—only 26% of adults say that they read print news. Historically, this is the lowest recorded level since the medium’s inception.

Social media plays a huge role in how people stay informed, with 54% of Americans admitting to getting news from these platforms. Even though news websites and apps are still the top digital news source, preferred by 23% of people, social media is gaining popularity. Now 18% of Americans prefer it—a 6% increase since 2023.

TikTok is especially worth mentioning as 52% of its users now regularly get news on the platform. This rose from 43% in 2023 and just 22% in 2020.

A Political Echo Chamber that Fits In Your Pocket

An echo chamber is an environment where a user’s opinions, political leanings, or other beliefs are reinforced through repeated interactions with like-minded peers or sources sharing similar viewpoints.

Social media algorithms are designed to prioritize content that aligns with users’ past interactions and preferences, creating a digital echo chamber where a user’s viewpoints are continuously reinforced.

A study by Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences explains the complexity behind the algorithms of social media sites and reveals how they reinforce users’ existing beliefs by curating content that aligns with their perspectives. For example, on Facebook and Twitter, users with a given leaning about abortion are much more likely to be shown information communicated by users with a similar leaning.

By prioritizing engagement over accuracy, algorithms create filter bubbles that reinforce biases. These digital echo chambers make it easier to immediately dismiss opposing views and contribute to intensifying political polarization and stifling critical thinking.

Algorithmic personalization works well when curating clothing or comedy video suggestions on your feed, but the ethical implications become more complex when social media serves as a person’s primary source of news.

As consumers of news, do we have a responsibility to actively seek out diverse perspectives to ensure our views are well-informed and balanced?

Is Social Media Contributing To The Death of Truth?

A recent study showed evidence that fake news travels six times faster than real news on Twitter. Maliciously faked news is evident on social media when false narratives are intentionally made up to mislead or manipulate audiences.

Even if a piece of information is not intentionally fabricated, sensationalism often drives the way news is presented on social media. Exaggerated or oversimplified stories capture the attention of users, sacrificing accuracy in favor of engagement. Through this method, news can be shared without the necessary background or details needed for users to understand complex topics.

These factors, combined with the fast-spreading nature of social media, create an environment where a significant number of users can quickly and easily be misled. The more shocking a piece of information, the more likely it is to spread.

Recently, this problem has been particularly evident with AI-generated imagery. For example, the viral fake AI-generated photos of Trump’s arrest where he appeared to be brutalized by police. These photos circulated widely on X and other platforms, sparking diverse reactions from all sides of the political spectrum. But the key takeaway is that people believed it.

AI-generated content’s rapid advancement makes it increasingly difficult to distinguish between what’s real and fake. Especially when mindlessly scrolling. In times like these, the checks and balances provided by reliable journalistic sources are more crucial than ever. Unfortunately, social media lacks these safeguards and makes it harder to trust the information we encounter.

In Defense of Social Media as News

It’s not all bad.

Social media’s appeal as a news source comes from its authenticity and immediacy. While journalists often aim for neutrality, social media creates a participatory environment where users are free to share and debate their personal opinions. Social media has shifted our news tone—it is often casual and even humorous at times.

Real-time updates on social media have changed how we consume news, moving us from fixed daily broadcasts to 24/7 coverage. This makes it possible to follow breaking stories as they happen and can be especially crucial during emergencies, like hurricanes, where immediate information is important.

Those who don’t trust traditional media view social media as an alternative and free news source. Social media can also help bring attention to suppressed or ignored stories, magnifying issues that might otherwise fly under the general public’s radar. One notable example is when a YouTube user, after learning about the murder of Gabby Petito from social media, uploaded footage that inadvertently helped capture her killer and provided a crucial lead in the investigation.

Offering space for user-generated content (UGC) brings in firsthand accounts from regular people expanding the overall perspective on current events. Plus, social media has a global reach, making it easier to raise awareness about international events as well.

As journalist Annie Wu puts it, “Social media is not something that’s anti-journalism. It’s not trying to replace journalism…I think that they can go hand in hand.”

Using social media as an Ethical news source

Social media is changing how people access information. While social media as a news source has some positives, it also raises concerns. Nobody wants to create a DIY echo chamber or accidentally consume fake news.

Overall, social media can be a valuable addition to your news intake, but shouldn’t replace trusted sources. For starters, try to take in all sides of a political discourse before forming an opinion.

Always fact-check information from unfamiliar sources, especially before sharing it to avoid spreading misinformation. Some helpful resources that fact-check information are:

Like it or not, social media is here to stay as part of the news cycle and democracy, so it’s important to learn how to navigate it ethically as a source of information.