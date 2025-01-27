Only Fascist Countries Ban Apps: The U.S. ‘Bans’ Tiktok

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

After the aftermath of the federal ‘ban’ on TikTok, which lasted a total of 14 hours on Jan. 19, there is much to wonder about how much of this debate was utilized as a tactical, political move. President Donald Trump, who initially proposed the ban during his first term, was the one to allegedly postpone it, making him appear as a hero in an attempt to gain favor from youth.

TikTok has served as a platform where numerous activist groups have been able to spread their causes and provide information to a broad audience. It is indisputable that TikTok is a source of media people turn to when trying to learn about what’s happening in the world or even our society. So, banning the app would prevent information from being spread in real-time, and take away the opportunity for Americans to engage in their free speech.

But, why is TikTok getting banned? And what does its revival mean for Americans during Trump’s presidency?

The U.S. government’s main claim as to why they seek to ban the usage of TikTok is because they deem it a threat to national security, considering a foreign company owns the app. Furthermore, some people worry about “China having our data,” as TikTok is home to hundreds of millions of American users. That said, is it truly a concern for a foreign country to have our data? Or is the government afraid of how easily Americans can grasp information and nurture their minds with knowledge?

The Department of Justice argues that this law serves the purpose of limiting the Chinese government’s ability to manipulate the TikTok videos shown to Americans and prevents them from accessing our data. This propaganda or belief of the Chinese government seeking to brainwash the American people and steal their information seems to be the sole reason the U.S. wishes to ban the app. That being said, this reason merely appears to be an easy tactic for the government to instill fear into the American people.

Most Americans utilize TikTok to spread information, such as the current genocide in Palestine, the Black Lives Matter movement, and most recently the 2024 national U.S. elections. One could say Republicans have been persistent in banning the app due to the widespread liberal and progressive messages within TikTok, as it became a grand source of information about the movements and social issues mentioned above.

TikTok has become the main income source for numerous creators who now have to desperately search for another app to move to and continue making a living in social media due to the potential ban. This could affect the lives of thousands of Americans who depend on making content to make a living.

The hearings about banning TikTok have driven Americans to join the Chinese app “Xiaohongshu” or “Red Note.” Making the efforts of the U.S. government useless, as many Americans don’t care where their data may go nor want TikTok to be banned. This entire issue is not about concerns for the safety of the American people but is about control through silencing our free speech.

The U.S. government can’t twist the truth or blind their citizens with narratives if Americans are aware of the reality in real-time, which TikTok has allowed to happen. This lack of control from the government has caused other countries to also ban TikTok from being used.

After the panic that came with the TikTok ban, the anxiety is only enhanced for many of us due to the propaganda and pro-Trump ad everyone received the moment they accessed TikTok again. The message thanked Trump for bringing back TikTok, making it seem as if he was the only one willing to save America’s right to free speech.

It’s concerning how there are already various people falling for this propaganda and thanking President Trump on social media for an issue he created. This only highlights how easy it is for him to begin a fascist movement and then claim the victory of saving the rights of all Americans.

Moreover, various users on Facebook have noted an announcement saying to link their TikTok account to it, and some users noticed a Facebook profile being created after TikTok came back. This should raise alarms of Meta potentially being the company that buys TikTok, and the expectation that if it happens, TikTok, like Facebook, will be filled with right-wing propaganda.

This PR stunt could be the beginning of the government controlling social media apps with narratives that solely favor President Trump and his administration. This means anyone who dares to criticize the government will be silenced by said controlled apps, leading to the spread of information bias.

This is similar to the TikTok ban in Venezuela. After Edmundo Urrutia’s victory in Venezuela and Venezuelans spread of information that Dictator Nicolás Maduro had rigged the election once again, the Venezuelan Supreme Court banned TikTok and Twitter from being used in the country. This comes from Venezuelans utilizing social media apps to spread information about injustice and highlight evidence that Edmundo González Urrutia was the true winner of the 2024 election.

Venezuelans wishing to access TikTok and Twitter must use VPNs now because their government does not want them to showcase what is taking place in the country nor let Venezuelans perceive what takes place outside of it. The regime of Maduro wants to push only one narrative and ensure the freedom of speech of Venezuelans is kept under his control.

The TikTok ban, along with the control of the app by Trump’s administration, should be worrisome to the American people. The similarities between him and Maduro are abundant when it comes to restricting freedom of speech and only seeking for the country to become a fascist society. It will ensure people become afraid of speaking freely due to fear of the U.S. government monitoring their every post, especially minority groups such as LGBTQ+ and immigrants who have been victims of Trump’s prejudiced propaganda throughout both his campaigns.

There’s still no solution as to what will be of TikTok, considering an agreement between its company and the U.S. has yet to be reached. However, it is important to remember that it will affect the American people, it will prevent others from gathering information deprived of bias, especially when places like Twitter and Facebook are filled with right-wing propaganda.

If TikTok ends up being owned by Meta or ultimately banned once more, it will only be the beginning of the silencing of the American people, especially considering the government has already banned books in various states. The U.S. government is preventing numerous stories from being shared containing ‘themes’ or ‘agendas’ that conservatives deem sinful in addition to the racist and violent history being shared inside classrooms. This all aims to erase minorities’ voices.

Something the American people should remember is that only fascist countries ban books and apps to keep dangerous narratives alive and prevent reality from being perceived by the citizens being controlled by them.