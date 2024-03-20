Reclaiming My Power: A 23-Year-Old’s Journey of Self-Transformation

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a 23-year-old who has felt the weight of having my power taken away, I’ve experienced the weight that comes with being trapped in circumstances beyond my control. This is the journey I’ve embarked upon to reclaim my sense of agency and vitality. These are five empowering strategies I’ve used to take proactive steps to rewrite my narrative, regain control, and embrace a future filled with possibility and resilience.

1. Setting Boundaries

I’ve noticed a tendency in myself to sidestep confrontations to avoid conflict, a habit that some may interpret as weakness. However, the truth is far simpler. I prioritize my peace and simply don’t have the bandwidth for unnecessary drama. I’ve made it a personal commitment to establish clear boundaries right off the bat. I refuse to allow situations that drain my energy or compromise my values to take root in my life. Therefore, I make it clear to others what behaviors I will and will not tolerate. How people choose to interpret and respond to this information is entirely up to them.

2. Prioritizing Self-Care

Self-care is one of my top priorities. I cannot control people who attempt to steal my joy by not respecting my boundaries. What I can control is prioritizing myself. I am currently enrolled in a transformative communication class for this semester! In this class, there are 2-3 incredibly effective meditation sessions weekly. I either do it in the morning or at night. I take pride in putting myself first. If I didn’t, I would still be lost. I do the things that make me feel at ease. Taking hot girl walks is my go-to. These walks serve as a tension release, allowing me to return home with a clearer mind and a lighter spirit.

3. Embracing Authenticity

By embracing my true self and honoring my unique qualities, I’ve found a profound sense of liberation and fulfillment. Letting go of the need to please others has allowed me to cultivate a deeper sense of self-confidence and inner peace. Each step I take towards authenticity reaffirms my commitment to living a life aligned with my values and aspirations. This is a journey of self-discovery and self-acceptance, one that has brought me closer to my true essence and allowed me to shine authentically in every aspect of my life.

4. Taking Ownership of choices

I have the power to choose how I respond to any situation. If I decided to continue to indulge in unnecessary drama, I’d be miserable. Protecting my peace is a non-negotiable, and part of that entails letting go of things that no longer serve me. I am learning to take responsibility for the decisions I make, especially when I know the risks. I can’t blame that on anyone else but myself.

5. Cultivating Positive Relationships

Surrounding myself with those who uplift and support me has been the only thing, other than God to keep me going. The relationships that I nurture reflect my personal growth and well-being. I thank God for my circle. We continually strive to elevate ourselves as individuals and as a collective, constantly seeking new opportunities for growth and mutual empowerment.

As I continue this journey of self-discovery and empowerment, I’m reminded that reclaiming my power is not a one-time event but a continuous process of growth and self-reflection. By implementing these strategies and embracing my innate strength, I am forging a path toward a brighter, more empowered future, where I am the author of my own story.