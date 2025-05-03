The ‘Wellness’ Rebrand of Diet Culture

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Diet culture is evolving into wellness trends often based on misinformation. The resurgence of harmful body image trends and overpriced supplements on social media fosters unrealistic body expectations, leading to disordered eating.

While it is important to think about what you put into your body, social media has popularized unhealthy mindsets. Information on social media should be taken with a grain of salt, because with proper research, most claims can be debunked.

COMPARISON KILLS JOY

Social media is the perfect place for people to share a highlight reel of their lives. They pick and choose photos where they look their best, creating unrealistic expectations about how people live. The idealization of one’s life leads social media users to compare themselves to everyone they see.

The National Library of Medicine states, “This pervasive digital environment cultivates a culture of constant visibility and scrutiny, where body image is perpetually assessed against a backdrop of curated perfection.” This specifically affects teenage girls, with up to 10% of them developing an eating disorder. The obsession with perfection has the potential to cause life-threatening eating disorders and coinciding mental illness. Trends and concepts like “fitspiration,” unsustainable workout routines, and “what I eat in a day” videos often idealize thin body types.

Regarding what I eat in a day’s videos, Betterhelp states, “These videos may position the individual’s diet as ‘healthy’ or ‘superior’ without considering that the viewers have unique nutritional needs and that some of the diet choices in the video may not be healthy.” Many of these videos start with creators, who are typically very thin, body checking, as if this proves their diet is healthy.

Body checking is when a person repeatedly looks for information about their body or weight. If this becomes a compulsive behavior, it can lead to an eating disorder. These videos and other wellness trends do not accurately represent a diet that works for everyone.

COMPLEXITIES OF GUT HEALTH

Popular wellness products for gut health are now staples in influencer morning routines, with Coconut Cult and True Sea Moss being highly recommended on TikTok and Instagram. Coconut Cult referenced the trend on its blog, stating, “According to the new trend, this morning routine is the key to healthy, glowing, clear skin. Makes sense, since one of the keys to healthy skin is a healthy gut.”

While a healthy gut microbiome supports skin health, the research surrounding these supplements does not have conclusive evidence. With the price of Coconut Cult at $39 and True Sea Moss at $40, people are understandably skeptical. Coconut Cult yogurt claims to have 16 species of probiotics that minimize bloating, promote healthy skin, and boost immunity, among other benefits. True Sea Moss gel claims to have 90 essential minerals that relieve bloating, boost immunity, and detox the body.

These products have potential benefits, but they come with risks. Data surrounding probiotics and healthy gut microbiomes tend to be oversold, with Harvard Health describing them as “more promise than evidence.” Registered Dietitian Heather Martin told Today, “We don’t yet know how or when to alter a particular person’s microbiome to get a particular result, and the data is often oversold. Sometimes the same probiotic will work wonders for one person but make another feel terrible.”

Without being able to investigate particulars, there is no way to conclude that the probiotics in Coconut Cult are beneficial. Sea Moss is noted to have some benefits, but most of the research is in early stages. The supplement may support gut health, but it can be high in chemicals or metals.

National Geographic states, “These heavy metals interfere with the body’s ability to absorb and use minerals and can have negative consequences.” In this case, the benefits of sea moss don’t outweigh the negatives.

COMBATTING MISINFORMATION

The most important takeaway from these wellness trends is to do your research. Don’t rely on a single video for information about how to be healthy. While these products may influence your health, most supplements aren’t regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.

Instead of following expensive trends, a well-rounded diet has more impact on gut health. As National Geographic says, “…experts suggest returning to the basics.” Food is not something to be afraid of, and you don’t need to take a supplement to detoxify your body. Being skinny does not equate to being healthy.

Despite social media’s idealization, you do not know what influencers aren’t sharing. Take care of yourself and take care of your health. Your self-worth does not depend on how you look. If you or someone you know is struggling with body image or an eating disorder, the National Eating Disorders Association has many helpful resources.

Remember that food is the fuel that allows you to experience life’s wonderful moments.