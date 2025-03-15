Orlando: Fun Apart from the City’s Theme Parks

I’m a huge theme park fan — and, if I’m being honest, a bit of a closeted Disney Adult. Although Central Florida is rightfully famous for its world-class parks, there’s so much more to explore beyond the turnstiles and rollercoasters! I’m highlighting five things to do in the Orlando area that have nothing to do with theme parks and are relatively low-cost, perfect for tourists and locals alike.
- ICON PARK
-
ICON Park in Orlando is a lively entertainment complex featuring attractions, dining, shopping, and nightlife. If you’ve driven past International Drive, you’ve probably seen ICON Park’s gigantic Orlando Eye, a 400-foot observation Ferris wheel that offers incredible panoramic views of the city.
Other notable attractions include the SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, and the Museum of Illusions.
Visitors can also enjoy a variety of restaurants, from casual eateries to upscale dining, as well as bars and live entertainment. Those of us with a sweet tooth (guilty as charged) will appreciate Sugar Factory’s menu of virtually endless confectionaries.
- JETTY PARK
-
Located about 50 minutes away from the University of Central Florida, Jetty Park offers 35 acres of diverse activities for visitors of all ages. Whether you’re soaking up the sun on the park’s pristine 4.5-acre beach, casting a line from the 1,200-foot fishing pier, or just soaking up the Florida sun, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Cruise line fans might love knowing you can spot the best view of famous ships like Disney Cruise Line’s Wish and the Norwegian Sky from the jetty. This view is thanks to Jetty Park’s proximity to the cruise ship port in Port Canaveral.
If you are more outdoorsy than me, campers can take advantage of the park’s campground while boaters have access to nearby ramps. With its variety of outdoor amenities, Jetty Park is the perfect spot for relaxation, adventure, and unforgettable waterfront experiences.
- ORLANDO FARMER’S MARKET
-
Fans of small businesses will love shopping at the Orlando Farmers Market, held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Eola Park in Downtown Orlando. This beloved community gathering spot has been a local favorite since 1987, offering a mix of fresh produce, baked goods, handmade crafts, unique gifts, jewelry, plants, and delicious food.
With fun for all ages, it’s the perfect way to spend a Sunday afternoon while supporting your local community. If you’re planning to visit, it’s valuable to know that free on-street parking is available nearby on Sundays, or you can park in a paid parking garage on S. Osceola Avenue.
- BREVARD ZOO
-
The Brevard Zoo, located an hour from Orlando, is a community-built zoo known for its wildlife experiences. Home to over 900 animals from around the world, the zoo features themed exhibits such as Expedition Africa, Rainforest Revealed, and Lands of Change.
Visitors can enjoy unique activities like kayaking through animal habitats, ziplining over the treetops, and feeding giraffes. The zoo is also heavily involved in conservation efforts, focusing on habitat restoration, sea turtle rescue, and protection of Florida native species.
With its exciting exhibits, the Brevard Zoo offers an educational and exciting experience for all ages. If you plan to visit, don’t miss the chance to feed the kangaroos, a must-do experience available daily from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- DOWNTOWN WINTER PARK
-
Located 20 minutes north of Orlando is Downtown Winter Park, a charming district known for its tree-lined streets and architecture — perfect for your next Instagram photoshoot. Park Avenue, the heart of the area, features boutique shops, art galleries, fine dining, and sidewalk cafés. Music fans might love the massive Guitar Center. My favorite attraction, though, is the Trader Joe’s. With its blend of good food, arts, and small-town-esque charm, Downtown Winter Park offers a welcoming escape from city and campus life.
Orlando may be best known for its theme parks, but as you can see, there’s so much more to explore beyond the character-inspired castles. Whether you’re taking in the atmosphere at ICON Park, soaking up the Florida sun at Jetty Park, shopping local at the Orlando Farmers Market, getting up close with wildlife at the Brevard Zoo, or strolling through the charming streets of Winter Park, Central Florida is full of hidden gems waiting to be discovered.
So, the next time you’re looking for something new to do, consider stepping outside the parks — you might just find your new favorite spot!