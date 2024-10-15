10 Seasonal Finds at Trader Joe’s to Spice up your Fall Shopping List

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

October is finally here, meaning it’s time to break out the cute fall decor, light a cinnamon-scented candle, and shamelessly order a pumpkin spice latte.

Although temperatures haven’t caught up with the season yet, autumn officially started the last week of September. Most grocery stores and coffee shops have already stocked the shelves with fall favorites or released a seasonal menu.

The question always is where should you start your fall foraging? There are undoubtedly several places in your local area that offer various fall-themed items, treats, drinks, crafts, decoration, and more.

However, a place with one of the most affordable and festive fall selections is Trader Joe’s, which releases a “We Fall For It Every Year” collection containing countless limited-edition, autumn-inspired products.

The well-loved grocery store resembles a farmers market and is known for its organic goods available at a relatively affordable rate. It offers unique and often globally-inspired products. The autumn environment accentuated by the store’s organic and earthy atmosphere, with its variety of speciality and seasonal items.

This year, Trader Joe’s posted on social media that it is hosting a “Pumpkin-palooza,” with over 70 pumpkin-flavored products on the rustic shelves, along with a various other offerings that feature flavors of apple, cinnamon, maple brown sugar, and more items that encapsulate the crisp palette of fall.

Here is a list of some limited-edition products to try this autumn to spice up your cozy collection, as you listen to your favorite fall playlist, watch your comfort show, or study for your classes.

Hopefully this list gave you some ideas to get into the fall spirit as we await the cooler weather. To learn more about Trader Joe’s and the store’s fall selection, or use a store location to find one near you, visit the store’s website.