10 Seasonal Finds at Trader Joe’s to Spice up your Fall Shopping List

October is finally here, meaning it’s time to break out the cute fall decor, light a cinnamon-scented candle, and shamelessly order a pumpkin spice latte.
Although temperatures haven’t caught up with the season yet, autumn officially started the last week of September. Most grocery stores and coffee shops have already stocked the shelves with fall favorites or released a seasonal menu.
The question always is where should you start your fall foraging? There are undoubtedly several places in your local area that offer various fall-themed items, treats, drinks, crafts, decoration, and more.
However, a place with one of the most affordable and festive fall selections is Trader Joe’s, which releases a “We Fall For It Every Year” collection containing countless limited-edition, autumn-inspired products.
The well-loved grocery store resembles a farmers market and is known for its organic goods available at a relatively affordable rate. It offers unique and often globally-inspired products. The autumn environment accentuated by the store’s organic and earthy atmosphere, with its variety of speciality and seasonal items.
This year, Trader Joe’s posted on social media that it is hosting a “Pumpkin-palooza,” with over 70 pumpkin-flavored products on the rustic shelves, along with a various other offerings that feature flavors of apple, cinnamon, maple brown sugar, and more items that encapsulate the crisp palette of fall.
Here is a list of some limited-edition products to try this autumn to spice up your cozy collection, as you listen to your favorite fall playlist, watch your comfort show, or study for your classes.
- Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew
-
A list of fall favorites would not be complete without pumpkin spice flavored coffee of some sort.
While this is different from the traditional “pumpkin spice latte,” Trader Joe’s offers a more affordable option for all of those cold brew addicts out there who love a good pumpkin-flavored cup.
This classic blend intertwines notes of cinnamon, ginger, clove, and nutmeg to concoct this signature fall flavor and ensure its essence is in every sip. It is recommended that you mix this concentrate with two parts water, milk, or your favorite non-dairy beverage to customize it to your taste preference.
This limited-time drink only costs around $1.12 per 12-ounce cup, significantly more affordable than seasonal drinks at your favorite coffee shop.
However, if cold brew isn’t your thing, TJ’s also offers other pumpkin spice-flavored beverage selections, including chai, draft lattes, and bags of ground coffee to brew yourself.
- Pumpkin overnight oats
-
Spice up your autumn morning routine with Trader Joe’s pumpkin overnight oats, for a fall-flavored breakfast treat. Made with a mix of pumpkin purée and spice, almond butter, and rolled oats, this grab-and-go option is ready to eat right out of the fridge.
Overnights oats have a lot of health benefits, as they typically contain higher levels of fiber, whole grains, and various other nutrients, according to The Balanced Nutritionist.
Enjoy this gluten-free, dairy-free portable breakfast on its own or with customizations, like pumpkin cereal, cinnamon granola, or honeycrisp apple yogurt. These overnight oats are sold in individual 5.5-ounce containers and cost $1.99 each. You can also make your own with this official TJ’s homemade overnight oats recipe!
- apple cider donuts
-
If you’re not the biggest fan of the traditional “pumpkin-spice donut,” Trader Joe’s has a tasty, and less sweet, alternative for you: apple cider donuts.
Made by a family-owned bakery based in Western Massachusetts, these artisan cake-style donuts are made with real apple cider and are hand-rolled in cinnamon. This results in the fluffy texture and slightly sweet and tangy flavor that balances out the pastry.
Trader Joe’s also has pumpkin spice bagels and scarily-sweet pumpkin cheesecake croissants for those who prefer pumpkin-flavored treats.
- Pumpkin spice mini sheet cake
-
Speaking of fall-flavored sweet treats, Trader Joe’s has the perfect pumpkin-y dessert to sweeten up your day. Mini sheet cakes are a staple of this grocery store offered year round and come in a range of classic flavors, including dark chocolate ganache and vanilla bean.
However, TJ’s has a limited-time flavor that it likes to break out when the leaves start to fall: pumpkin spice! The cake is baked with pumpkin purée, cinnamon, nutmeg and other spices, and topped with a cream cheese frosting.
This 10-ounce cake is the ideal mid-day (or midnight) snack or conclusion to a dessert to a hearty, autumn meal. If you prefer other types of desserts, like pumpkin pie, pumpkin blondie brownies, or pumpkin cheesecake, Trader Joe’s has the perfect option for you.
If you like to make your own baked goods, try the market’s trademark pumpkin bread or muffin mix or cinnamon blondie bar baking mix and top them with some signature halloween-themed sprinkles.
- Honey crisp apple candle
-
Even if you don’t like the featured flavors of fall, Trader Joe’s has a selection of items to help you celebrate the autumn season. Grab a seasonal candle to fill the air of your room with the snug, spiced scents of the autumn season.
Make your house feel “crisp n’ cozy” with the honeycrisp apple candle, made with the highest quality ingredients and crafted exclusively for TJ. It is made with a neutral soy wax blend that allows the pure and sweet scent of apple to seep through for approximately 20 hours of burn time.
If you prefer pumpkin, the pinnacle of fall, Trader Joe’s has a vanilla pumpkin candle, made with notes of cinnamon, cloves, and caramel. Another option is purchasing the fall-scented candles trio package, with maple sugar, autumn leaves, and spiced chai scents.
These candles are only available in the months of September and October, so get them while you can!
- pumpkin ice cream
-
For all of those ice cream lovers who enjoy this chilly treat no matter how cold it gets, Trader Joe’s has a specialty pumpkin ice cream to curl up with this autumn and eat from your cutesy ghost mug.
This premium ice cream is blended with smooth pumpkin purée and signature fall spices to cultivate a rich, creamy texture and spiced accents. TJ’s recipe book recommends serving it on top of pumpkin snickerdoodle cookies or topping it with caramel sauce (or pumpkin pie spice!).
As always, if you’re not a fan of pumpkin, Trader Joe’s has alternative options, like salted maple ice cream. This flavor is decadently thick and creamy, made using real maple syrup, with sprinkles of sea salt and syrupy-sweet swirls to balance the flavor. Both are only $4.99 for a 32-ounce container.
- Spiced Cider
-
Trader Joe’s has its own handcrafted twist on this staple, fall-favorite drink. This spiced cider is made from the juice of crisp, succulent apples and brewed in batches with spices like cinnamon and clove, topped off with the finishing flavor notes of refreshing autumn citrus.
There are no added colors or sugar, artificial flavors, or preservatives in this sweet, tangy beverage. It can be served hot or cold and enhanced with popular mix-ins. It is available for only $3.99 for a 64-ounce bottle.
For a more classic option, there is also a regular apple cider available in stores, without the added spices or flavors. This variation is made with only one ingredient, according to TJ’s website: Connecticut-grown apples.
- pumpkin-themed decor
-
Candles aren’t the only way to spice up your space! Trader Joe’s has a selection of pumpkin decor to help “deck the halls” for fall.
You can grab a classic pumpkin in stores for the low price of $4.99. These are the perfect size for painting, carving, jack-o-lantern making, or simple countertop decoration. You can choose from the fall fantasy pumpkin collection to take your personal patch to the next level, which features a variety of different sizes and colors, like rusty orange or light beige.
There is also the option to pick a handcrafted, felt pumpkin if you don’t want to have to deal with the aftermath of the autumn season when the decorative fruit deteriorates. These are priced at $6.99 and will last you for many fall seasons to come!
- maple oat beverage
-
The Trader Joe’s non-dairy maple oat beverage is the perfect addition to your morning coffee routine or protein smoothie recipe. It adds warm, toasty notes of cinnamon and maple syrup to every sip and brightens every beverage with a buttery and brisk burst of fall. It can also be enjoyed on its own!
There is additionally a non-dairy pumpkin spice oat beverage at TJ’s if you prefer a pumpkin-y palate for your lattes, cereal, smoothies, baked goods, or whatever else you want to accent with the flavor of fall.
- Vanilla Pumpkin hand soap
-
After the endless shopping and baking you’ll be doing after the Trader Joe’s run this article inspires, in culmination with the “cold” temperatures of the autumn season, you’ll need some hydrating hand products.
You can add the feel of fall to your hand-care routine with Trader Joe’s vanilla pumpkin soap and pumpkin hand cream, made with shea butter and pumpkin extract. You can also grab a vanilla pumpkin hand soap and lotion matching set, crafted with cacao extract, shea butter, and avocado oil, that will be sure to add the cozy, components of fall to your everyday life.
Hopefully this list gave you some ideas to get into the fall spirit as we await the cooler weather. To learn more about Trader Joe’s and the store’s fall selection, or use a store location to find one near you, visit the store’s website.