Only Hot Girls Survive Flu Season: How YOU can prevent the spread

As Florida natives may have already noticed, the scorching record-breaking temperatures have finally started to make their highly-anticipated drop, as we transition further into Fall every week. While these onset weather statuses have been a saving grace for my sweat glands, such trends also bestow another year-round threat—flu season.

Influenza, more colloquially known as “The Flu,” is a highly contagious seasonal virus that primarily aggravates respiratory organs—especially for those with vulnerable or compromised immune systems. Despite public health campaigns doing their civic duty to raise awareness of the virus, many seem to underestimate its severity. This causes people to turn cold shoulders in preventative methods against the virus, causing trending numbers to increase with every susceptible season.

To better prepare ourselves for practicing healthy habits against influenza, let’s take a deeper analysis of flu season and, more importantly, how you can do your part in protecting the immunity of you and your peers.

Influenza and CDC Trends

It is common knowledge that influenza is a respiratory virus that spreads via air or surface contact. But did you know that the virus varies between strand types each year? Influenza manifests in four main classifications (A, B, C, and D), with variants A and B being the primary manifestations of the virus being transmitted.

These classifications are caused by the protein make-ups found on the surface of the virus: hemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase (NA). With varying combinations of these subtype proteins on their surface, each strain of influenza possesses different capabilities in infection and resistance, according to the National Library of Medicine (NIH)

Classifications C and D are the exponentially less fatal strains, but influenza types A and B are the ones more commonly seen each season. They possess combinations of HA and NA proteins that are more severe to functioning fighter T-cells that build our immune systems—especially when these viral organisms are equipped with the ability to replicate themselves through RNA coding.

Strain A is typically seen as the stronger type as it can infect various species, while strain B is more local to human systems. Nonetheless, with influenzas A and B circulating each flu season, lab corporations and public health services must monitor these trends to annually administer a vaccine with the correct antigens against the more prevalent strain.

In determining which strand of the virus is more present in current documented cases, global organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) can predict which vaccine strand will be most effective ahead of next year’s season. In this fashion, these public health organizations can continue to track the virus’s trend throughout the remainder of the year leading up to its peak, giving insurance if any changes need to be made in these vaccines’ production or administration process.

For example, in the last year alone, the CDC reports that 86% of the influenza viruses tested were Influenza A, while 14% were Influenza B. From this, we can expect this year’s vaccine to be targeted toward the A-type genetic makeup! If you’re ever curious to learn more or even want to track the virus on your own time, check out the FluView statistics on the CDC’s website, as they’re highly accurate and always kept up to date.

Vaccines and Shot Accessibility on Campus

Health professionals and public health campaigns alike strongly advise people to get their yearly flu shots, as vaccines are the most effective means of preventing the spread of viruses. As mentioned earlier, the reason for the vaccination’s efficient capabilities directly stems from the antigens found within the annual vaccine.

By introducing the influenza-geared antigen to your immune system, specialized cells can feel the effects of the flu on an astronomically decreased scale as a means to protect your immunity if your body were to come into contact with the actual influenza virus. According to the CDC, this protection is done through means of genetic recognition and adaptation relayed over the billions of cells that progress the functionality of our body systems – so what could’ve been a week of phlegm, body aches, and fever spells only plays out as a light cough or runny nose at most!

Regarding the effectiveness of getting your annual flu shot, the NIH reports that patients who received the 2023-2024 vaccine are 63-65% less likely to be hospitalized than their unvaccinated peers. Moreover, the CDC reports an association with lower cardiac, lung, and diabetes-related health events in those who routinely received their annual flu shot. Getting your flu shot also promotes prevention of the virus spreading to your peers, indirectly building up what’s called “community immunity” – a population’s ability to withstand an ailment. Amongst others, these are typically the main reasons we see such an influx of health advertisements strongly urging the administration of the flu shot.

While these vaccines are typically available at your primary doctor’s office or local pharmacy, UCF also provides no-cost flu shots for students at the on-campus Health Center! Since September, UCF’s Health Center at the main campus, Downtown campus, and UCF College of Medicine in Lake Nona have accepted both appointments and walk-in students looking for flu shot administration Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To find out more about getting your annual flu shot through UCF, visit student health services.

Alternative Pro-Hygienic Practices

In alternative to getting your annual flu shot, executing healthy habits and hygiene-positive practices also plays a significant role in containing the spread of influenza. Here are some examples of easily-adaptable habits executing such:

Avoiding Touching Your Face : Given the many surfaces you come into contact with daily, it’s no surprise that many micro-bacteria or viral organisms find their way onto the palms of your hands. By avoiding contact with your face—especially areas like the eyes, nose, and mouth— there’s a lesser chance of these foreign bodies infiltrating immune systems.

Washing and Sanitizing Hands: On a similar note, properly scrubbing hands with soap and water helps discard unwanted pathogens lingering in the crevasses of hand folds. The Mayo Clinic advises washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and regularly using alcohol-based sanitizers.

Getting Enough Sleep: The amount of sleep you get each night plays a vital role in how effectively your immune system works. An over-exhausted immune system is always at a higher risk of feeling the more severe effects of an affliction, so getting your recommended seven to nine hours is always a good idea.

Take Your Vitamins: Whether you’re a gummy vitamin or hard tablet girl, daily supplements are essential in creating an immune system with all the nutrients it needs. More specifically, getting your daily dose of vitamin C can help strengthen that support (of course, speak with a healthcare professional before adding any other vitamins to your regular intake).

Staying Hydrated: Making sure your immune system is adequately equipped with enough fluid helps ensure it’s ready for each day!

By adopting some of these hygiene-positive regimens to your daily routines, you’re already significantly reducing the risk of contracting influenza or any other general ailment to your immune system. It’s never fun when you start to feel sick, and it’s even worse being the person who spreads the sickness to family and friends.

Flu season isn’t a topic to be taken lightly, and the least we can do is our part in preventing the spread.

Stay safe, everyone!