This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

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On April 17, 2025, a mass shooting occurred at Florida State University. The tragedy resulted in eight victims, including six injured and two fatalities. At the time of the incident, the suspected shooter was identified as 20-year-old FSU student, Phoenix Ikner, who attended the university at the time of the shooting. Ikner was charged with first-degree murder and is facing the death penalty. Nearly a year after the shooting, on April 9, new details emerged in the case. Florida’s attorney general is now opening up an investigation into OpenAI and ChatGPT in connection with the shooting. The investigation hints that the AI chatbot allegedly played a role in the shooting. Additionally, body cam footage of FSUPD arresting the suspect was released.

USA Today reported on a video statement made by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier. Uthmeier expressed an increase in concerns over artificial intelligence and how it can impact public and national security. His concerns stem from previous cases where ChatGPT has been connected to crime cases, abusive material, and supporting suicide. Evidence collected suggests that the chatbot may have been utilized as a form of assistance. Uthmeier stated, “We support innovation, but that doesn’t give any company the right to endanger our children, facilitate criminal activity, empower America’s enemies, or threaten our national security.”

Today, we launched an investigation into OpenAI and ChatGPT.



AI should advance mankind, not destroy it. We’re demanding answers on OpenAI’s activities that have hurt kids, endangered Americans, and facilitated the recent FSU mass shooting.



Wrongdoers must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/vRVCqIYKnB — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) April 9, 2026 @AGJamesUthmeier via X

WKMG News 6 reported that they obtained Ikner’s conversations with ChatGPT. According to conversations obtained, Ikner would ask the AI chatbot questions similar to, “If there was a shooting at FSU, how would the country react?” and details on firearm usage. The AI chatbot would reply with detailed information and even suggest times when a high volume of students would be on campus.

According to NBC News, the OpenAI company responded that it will cooperate with the investigation, issuing a statement saying, “Our ongoing safety work continues to play an important role in delivering these benefits to everyday people, as well as supporting scientific research and discovery.”

@wctvnow Editor’s note: This article contains mentions of suicide and school shootings. Readers are advised to continue with care. Newly released messages from accused FSU shooter Phoenix Ikner to ChatGPT are providing insight into last year’s shooting. See the full news story at wctv.tv, or in the WCTV News app. ✍️: Matt Hoffmann ♬ original sound – WCTV Eyewitness News @wctvnow via TikTok

Florida Congressman Jimmy Patronis has proposed the PROTECT Act, which would hold big tech and social media companies accountable. Ever since evidence was revealed of Ikner using ChatGPT, Patronis is searching for co-sponsors for the bill. If the bill passes, this would permit the states to control artificial intelligence and the algorithms.

As stated, not only does this connect with safety concerns, but also the dangers of children being exposed to the software. OpenAI stated, “We recommend parents talk with their teens about healthy AI use and what that looks like for their family.”

As the investigation into the Florida State University shooting continues, questions remain about the role artificial intelligence may have played and where responsibility lies. While officials examine whether AI tools should face consequences, the case has reignited national conversations surrounding gun violence, mental health, and advancing technology. Whether the outcome leads to new regulations, the investigation is expected to shape how artificial intelligence is monitored and used moving forward to help prevent future tragedies.