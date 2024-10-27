Netflix’s New Steamy Series: ‘Deceitful Love’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Netflix has been on a roll when it comes to its releases this year. Since the beginning of 2024, Netflix has released a variety of TV series and movies on the platform. From K-dramas to Telenovelas and even Turkish series, Netflix has showcased a diversity I have not seen in previous years or on other platforms. So, when Netflix released an Italian series at the beginning of October, I knew I had to venture on this new path.

‘Deceitful Love’ (2024)

Deceitful Love shares the story of 60-year-old Gabriella, a wealthy heiress, and her fast-paced, heated, and passionate romance with a mysterious 30-year-old man, Elia. This series is filled with intoxicating scenes between the protagonists, betrayal, family drama, and the undeniable theme of double standards in age-gap relationships. Deceitful Love is the Italian remake of the UK series Gold Digger, in which Ben Barnes plays the male romantic interest.

The exchange of sexes regarding this sort of relationship first attracted me to this series. One might be more accustomed to watching, whether on the screen or in real life, the man being the older one in the relationship rather than the woman, as in this case. It felt strange to the eye to watch an older woman in such sexy and romantic scenes throughout the show, and not because I thought it to be strange, but rather due to me having never seen such a relationship before.

It reminded me of how I first felt when Heartstopper was released on Netflix. Seeing for the first time a nonsexualized gay relationship comprised of minors in such a healthy and innocent manner, I was possessed with this sentiment of amazement. I was also disappointed that I hadn’t yet observed the sweetness of naive love until 2022, which is too late for someone who was only 22 when Heartstopper was released.

To watch Gabriella engage in steamy scenes that showcased her nude body was liberating to perceive as a woman. In addition, when Gabriella and Elia have intimate or romantic scenes, he generally never treats her differently for being older. Let’s compare their sex scenes with Bridgerton’s (where the actors and characters are much closer in age). There’s no difference in comparison to how Gabriella and Elia explore each other’s bodies. The producers didn’t make a big deal about the body of a 60-year-old woman, nor did they make it the entire plot of an episode in which the protagonist degrades herself or becomes uncomfortable with being nude with her lover. She was sexy and desired, and the male lead treated her as such.

The series highlights the double standards mentioned above, especially when everyone in Gabriella’s family is extremely vocal about disliking her new lover, like telling her he’s only after her money and being the heir to her hotel. I particularly enjoyed observing Gabriella and the women in the series call out the behavior of the male characters (her ex-husband and her two sons) when it came to her relationship with a much younger man.

The series develops rather quickly, so the watcher can’t shift their gaze elsewhere or they may miss a critical scene. Deceitful Love keeps the person engaged, which is a must in the series I watch.

But, as I neared the end, I noticed some plots were not being developed. Instead, they were given room to be further explored if the series was to be given a second season. However, I am not exactly sure this will happen as Netflix has labeled Deceitful Love as a ‘limited series,’ often meaning that we will not see another season. There have been exceptions, of course. The Witcher and 13 Reasons Why were first labeled as ‘limited series’ and then were given more than one season, so there’s still hope for Netflix to do more with the stories of our intoxicating lovers.

Deceitful Love is a series I recommend watching, especially because it grants the viewer a woman putting herself in the role that’s typically given to men and shows how she grows to become someone who values her freedom and autonomy above all. The success of this series will be the answer to whether or not Netflix continues to develop this tale, so I beg everyone to click on the first episode and give it the attention it deserves.

Hopefully, Deceitful Love will open the door for Netflix to acquire the rights to more Italian series or even develop their own. It’s important to always expand one’s horizons when it comes to the media they consume, and I’m glad I found this series, as it left me craving more.

