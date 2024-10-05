Girly, You’re Missing Out On Turkish Dramas!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

As a constant Netflix user, I’m always searching for the next show to obsess over for the next month. At times, I find new shows to watch as I scroll on TikTok and encounter an edit, which, if it were up to me, would be fit to receive an Oscar for how astonishing it was.

This was the case when I stumbled upon my new TV series hyperfixation. Turkish dramas are not rare to me, especially when I consider how there have been many translated into Spanish and streamed on TV during the past decade. In 2018, my family became enchanted by the alluring drama that matches what we would find in telenovelas. Perhaps that’s the reason Turkish dramas have become popular in some countries in Latin America.

With that being said, I will be talking about a more recent Turkish drama, which is perfectly suited to become an obsession for many women in their 20s.

‘Midnight at the Pera Palace’ (2024)

Midnight at the Pera Palace shares the story of Esra, an orphan journalist tasked to write an article for the upcoming anniversary of the opening of Pera Palace. But, once she adventures into the rich hotel, she is not only bewitched by the history but also senses something peculiar about the hotel. When a key appears in her room, she finds herself traveling to the past when the Pera Palace was first inaugurated. She learns she must stop a political plot that could change the fate of modern Turkey entirely.

This drama captivates the audience from the first episode about the history of the Pera Palace (a real hotel in Istanbul, Turkey). One can’t help but admire our dear protagonist Esra, with her positive spirit and immense passion for writing.

One particular detail about this historical drama that caught my attention is how easy it is for the audience to travel to historical Turkey with the protagonist. At some point, you begin to forget Ersa is not from this era and time travelled to 1919 from the modern age.

One of the main aspects I want to talk about, which I know all of you guys are wondering is, “Is there romance?”

The short answer is yes, there’s a romance between Ersa and our enchanting male lead, Halit. The long answer would take me pages to gather all my thoughts, considering they have become one of my favorite TV couples. The forbidden romance between Esra and Halit is one worth fighting for.

They begin as enemies to lovers before becoming strangers forced to work together. There are feelings of longing and separation, with the knowledge of being born in different eras. Therefore, the couple is not meant to be united forever. Each episode will have you gasping, giggling, and kicking your feet with each scene they interact with one another. The chemistry between the actors is smooth and real, not to mention the way Halit gazes at Esra just showcases his ardent sentiments for her and is enough of a reason to sit down and watch both seasons of this drama.

If I were to compare the romance and chemistry between Halit and Esra, I would say if you’re a fan of Bridgerton’s Anthony and Kate, then this couple is a must for you to watch.

Midnight at the Pera Palace has the history, politics, betrayals, romance, and mystery that won’t allow you to cast your eyes away from the screen. It has everything to make a drama exciting and informative, which will open the doors to Turkish dramas for you, especially now that Netflix has acquired the rights to many.

Hopefully, in the future, I can make a list similar to my K-Drama ones about Turkish series, as I believe they are worthy of the attention they command once you discover them.