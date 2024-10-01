3 Must-Watch K-Dramas Before The End Of 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that we have neared the second half of 2024, it is not only expected but necessary to give you part two of my K-Drama faves that you MUST watch before we reach the end of the year. Hopefully, one of the three mentioned below will spark your interest and invite you into this new world of drama that will leave you eager for more.

As Bong Jong-ho said, “Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”

My Liberation Notes (2022) My Liberation Notes is my most recent watch, and it has easily risen through my top list of K-Dramas. The drama showcases the different lives and struggles between three siblings and a stranger, highlighting the importance of forgiveness, family bonds, and second chances. If you are a slice-of-life series/movie fan, My Liberation Notes will be the K-drama to allure you the most. Throughout each episode, as the watcher comes to understand each character and their struggles in life, you grasp a sense of gentleness when reminded that regardless of how hard the challenges you embrace are, family can be a source of strength and support. Even when you attempt to bottle all your fears and anxieties, you will have someone beside you to hear your cry. This show can be relatable to college students or those who have recently entered the workforce, and perhaps that’s why I have been so obsessed with it for the past few weeks. I recommend this series to those who yearn for change in their lives and who might be struggling with depression. My Liberation Notes is a comfort show for me and perhaps yours if you find yourself watching it (I love this drama and the protagonist). the Atypical Family (2024) Released earlier this year, The Atypical Family is full of comedy, romance, and angst. The story follows the lives of a family blessed with superpowers who have lost the ability to perform them due to modern-day issues and are struggling to survive until a mysterious woman comes to make their lives tremble. The Atypical Family was a breath of fresh air in a period when the K-Dramas released were not keeping me entertained at all. Its unique and captivating concept made me cling to the border of my desk chair throughout the week as I waited for a new episode to drop. Not to mention that the chemistry and love between both protagonists was heartwarming and truly felt genuine. The Atypical Family can be a good K-Drama for beginners as it does not follow the standard 16 episodes, so it might be easier to watch in one sitting. The Glory (2023) Now, for this one, you might have to take a week off work to watch it. The Glory has become the Revenge K-drama since its release in 2023. It has the success of a critically acclaimed and showcased viewership not only in Korea but internationally, too. Having the talented actress and veteran Song Hye-Kyo as the protagonist of this violent and suspenseful drama was the best choice the director could have made. The Glory shares the story of a victim of bullying and the emotional and physical scars that have followed for the decades after her childhood. She enacts this plan for decades, working and investigating everything there’s to know about her classmates who abused her so she could, at last, take everything from them and get the revenge she craves. This psychological series will leave you gasping at each scene, at the evil residing in these high school students who wouldn’t hesitate to bully our female lead. The mixture of romance and suspense is a sweet combination for the viewer. There’s so much to dissect regarding this series that regardless of what I attempt to write in this explanation, it would do it no justice. But, if you’re a fan of a good revenge series and you haven’t watched The Glory, you’re missing out on one deadly treat.

Although my list for this article was relatively short, I believe it will give you enough time to catch up on all my recommendations before I find myself writing a third part of this article series. There are so many K-Dramas coming soon on Netflix that portray such beautiful and even darker stories that might otherwise be missed due to the language barrier. So, I will leave you with one last advice: don’t be afraid of subtitles, as the series that has all that you desire might not be in English.