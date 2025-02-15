K-Beauty Trend: How TikTok is Promoting Skincare

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Social media has played a crucial role in the global expansion of Korean skincare. K-beauty influencers serve as accessible sources of information, significantly impacting consumer behavior. The type of influencer, sponsorship disclosure, and product exposure methods all contribute to how a product is received; and consumers are more likely to trust and purchase a product when it appears organically in content rather than as a direct advertisement.

A key factor in Korean skincare’s success is its emphasis on innovation and natural ingredients. Unlike many Western skincare brands that rely heavily on synthetic chemicals, Korean beauty products often prioritize plant-based and naturally derived ingredients, such as snail mucin, ginseng, propolis, and rice extract, known for their skin benefits. Social media platforms provide a space for educating consumers on these ingredients, enhancing interest and perceived value. The focus on natural components not only aligns with the growing global trend of clean beauty but also attracts consumers looking for gentler alternatives to harsh chemical-based products.

Korean skincare promotes self-care through its multi-step routine, encouraging users to invest time in their skin. Social media, particularly TikTok, has been instrumental in spreading this approach. A notable example is Beauty of Joseon’s Daily Relief Sunscreen, which gained popularity on TikTok and quickly sold out online. The platform’s algorithm and influencer culture have propelled brands like Laneige, Beauty of Joseon, and TIRTIR into mainstream media.

Trends such as “Korean glass skin” thrive on social media, where influencers shape beauty standards and recommendations. Collaborating with influencers is not just about visibility but also about building consumer trust. Many users rely on peer recommendations, making influencer-driven content a key marketing tool. I have personally been influenced by TikTok and purchased a few Korean skincare products to try, including Beauty of Joseon’s Daily Relief Sunscreen, demonstrating how powerful social media can be in shaping consumer choices.

After discovering Korean skincare through TikTok, I decided to establish a routine to improve my skin’s health. Incorporating different products and techniques has enhanced my skin and given me an appreciation for self-care. Following a structured routine has turned skincare into a relaxing and enjoyable part of my day, reinforcing the importance of taking time for personal well-being.

The online magazine Byrdie provides a full guide on Korean beauty, from application methods to popular products. Korean skincare incorporates traditional beauty practices that have gained traction globally. Facial massages, including gua-sha, jade rolling, and ice rolling are commonly used to improve circulation, reduce puffiness, and enhance skin texture. Techniques such as Kyung Rak, a deep tissue lymphatic massage, are popular for sculpting and improving facial symmetry. These methods highlight the importance of both skincare products and application techniques in achieving healthy skin.

A defining characteristic of Korean skincare is its layering process, in which products are applied from the thinnest to the thickest consistency to maximize absorption. Toners help remove excess oil and prepare the skin, while serums deliver concentrated ingredients such as antioxidants and moisturizers. The “tapping” method, commonly used in K-beauty, is believed to aid absorption and minimize irritation.

Hyperpigmentation is a common concern in Asian skincare, as higher melanin levels can lead to dark spots. Many K-beauty products contain natural brightening agents such as rice extract, vitamin C, and licorice to even out skin tone. The double-cleansing method, which involves an oil-based cleanser followed by a water-based cleanser, is a staple in Korean skincare and is particularly beneficial for those who wear makeup or have oily, acne-prone skin.

Rice-derived ingredients, including rice bran extract and fermented rice water, are known for their moisturizing and anti-aging properties. Sheet masks have gained popularity in Western markets for their hydrating effects. Snail mucin remains a widely used ingredient in Korean skincare due to its hydrating, soothing and skin-repairing benefits.

Social media has transformed how Korean skincare is perceived and consumed worldwide. By combining innovation, tradition, and digital influence, K-beauty continues to shape the global beauty industry, making skincare more accessible to a diverse audience.