How to prepare for Intern Pursuit at UCF

It is that time of year for us communication kids. It is time for Intern Pursuit at UCF! This semester’s internship event is this Wednesday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Let me give you some tips and tricks to get you through Intern Pursuit! Whether you are a journalism major or an advertising and publication relations major, I am here to help you.

As someone who attended both Intern Pursuits last semester and landed an internship through Quotes, I feel like I have gained valuable insights into how the process works. Below, I’ve compiled key tips to help you succeed. The most important thing to remember is to showcase yourself and your enthusiasm for the position.

Journalism

How does Intern Pursuit work for journalism majors?

Well, you sign up for three slots, so you get to have 15-minute interviews with your publications of choice.

Print/Digital Publications

• Florida Center for Students with Unique Abilities

• Orlando Business Journal

• Orlando Magazine

• Orlando Weekly

• Oviedo Community News

• Sanford Herald

• VoxPopuli

• WKMG-TV News 6 (digital team)

• YourTango

Broadcast Publications

• Central Florida Public Media

• Telemundo

• Univision

• WDFO-FM

• WESH 2 CW-18

• WFTV Channel 9

• WKMG-TV News 6

• WUCF

• WUSF

Quotes Advertising and Public Relations

Instead of pre-scheduled interviews, you will walk around and introduce yourself to different companies. This is the list of the companies that came last year.

&Barr

Ad 2 Orlando and AAF Orlando

AdventHealth for Children

Art & History Museums of Maitland

Auritas

Avenue Z

Bigeye Agency

Center for Independent Living

Chick-fil-A Waterford Lakes Town Center

Children Athletes & Artists Involved in Recreational Events (CAAIRE)

Children’s Safety Village of Central Florida

Entertainment Technology Partners

Evok Advertising

Florida School Choice Association

J & Washington LLC

Jarel Communications

KALUOHS, LLC

Martin Aquatic

Maverick Content Studio

Mindful Play Learning

Orange County Public Schools

Orlando Fringe

Paving the Way Foundation

Prospera

Push

Think Integrated

Tinzi Marketing

Toho Water Authority

Trap Baby & Me

UCF Athletics Production

UCF Center for Community Schools

UCP of Central Florida

Visit Orlando

Resume Tips & Tricks Your resume is your first, and sometimes only, chance to make an impression. However, there are some ways to make it stand out. Do: Keep it short and to the point. Not more than one page.

Organize it into clear sections (Education, Experience, Skills, etc.).

Use bullet points to highlight key responsibilities and achievements.

Tailor past job experience to show how your skills apply.

If you list AP Style under skills, ensure your resume follows AP Style.

Use numbers and measurable results when possible.

Proofread! Ask for help. Check for grammar. Don’t: Include a photo of yourself.

List irrelevant personal information.

Write in a narrative format.

Exaggerate your skills.

Use overly long descriptions. interview preparATION Now it is time to prep for the actual interviews. So here are some tips: Be prepared. Bring your resume and examples of your work.

Do your research on those specific publications. Know their work and be prepared to pitch to them if necessary.

Come in business casual, but make it your own. Show off a side of yourself in your style.

Bring a smile, they want somebody who is going to be happy to be there.

Listen actively and take notes if needed.

Make sure you are prepared with questions so that when they ask you if you have any questions, you don’t just not say anything. The elevator pitch What’s also important, especially for the AD PR Intern Pursuit, is an elevator pitch. But how do you make an elevator pitch? Spend some time thinking about your experiences. Choose one to two experiences and focus on the STAR Method (Situation, Task, Action, and Result)

Shorten each story to a sentence or two to keep focus.

Have common themes: What are you good at? What do you like doing?

Make sure you tailor it for each company you are talking to.

Put it together and make it conversational.

Intern Pursuit is an incredible opportunity that UCF offers to make connections with so many companies to help you gain real-world experience. The key is to come prepared, be confident, and let your personality shine. Good luck, and go get the internship.