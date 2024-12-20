How to Craft the Perfect Latte at Home — Without an Espresso Maker

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter break is finally here, so there’s a little additional time for life’s simple pleasures. This looks different for everyone, whether it be reading, baking, binge-watching, thrifting, painting, volunteering — or coffee-making.

I am someone who needs a cup of coffee every morning, it’s my favorite routine and quite literally the only thing that gets me out of bed some days. As someone who makes coffee every day, I’ve had my fair share of terrible cups and it’s taken me a long time to find the ideal recipe.

However, last summer I tried a new method and immediately knew I was on the right track. And now, I have perfected the art of the homemade latte without an espresso maker. Not only does making craft coffee at home save you money, but it is more sustainable for the environment. Plus, I have found it tastes better than store-bought coffee, which at times can be a disappointing hit-or-miss.

So, I wanted to share what I consider to be the perfect method for making craft hot or iced lattes at home. Here’s a detailed description of what you’ll need and how to make it, with a short cheat sheet recipe at the end.

Once you have these four steps down, you can start experimenting with additions, like making cold foam with a milk frother, adding cinnamon powder on top, lining the cup with caramel sauce, completing your cup with whipped cream and peppermint pieces, drizzling chocolate syrup over the top, or whatever makes your heart happy to add to your favorite latte.

1 reusable cup 3/4 cup of ice 1/2 cup of milk 1/3 cup of flavored creamer 6 ounces of water 1/8 cup of strong coffee Perfect at-home craft latte recipe by Kendal Asbury.

Keep in mind that there’s nothing wrong with grabbing a latte once in a while from your favorite coffee shop. However, this recipe will help you save time and money, while also making a tasty latte that’s often better than store-bought and sticks to more sustainable, wholesome ingredients. It also gives you something to look forward to every morning and can be a creative outlet, in the same way cooking or baking can be.

I recommend using this time over winter break to perfect the art of the homemade latte. That way, when you head back to classes, you’ll be able to make craft cups whenever you’re short on time or money.

Not to mention, peppermint mocha will most likely only be here until the end of December!