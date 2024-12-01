What to Stream this Holiday Season: 10 Must-See Movies

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

December is finally here! It always feels as though the second we finish putting away Thanksgiving leftovers, the Christmas season is upon us. I often find myself scrambling to cram in as much holiday spirit as possible, trying to curate the best activities to complete within December’s 25-day countdown. An essential part of setting the tone for the holidays is the movies! Everyone loves a night filled with no worries, hot chocolate, and Christmas movies. Here’s a list of ten must-watch films for you this holiday season.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – Streaming on Max Selfishly, this will always be my top pick for Christmas films. My family’s yearly tradition is to sit around the TV and watch National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. The catchy intro, crude humor, and overall chaos of the Griswold family will surely make everyone smile. The movie scores 70% on Rotten Tomatoes and is one of the only movies I could watch repeatedly every holiday season without growing sick of it! Elf – Streaming on Max and Hulu Elf, starring Will Ferrell, is a cult classic for many. With tons of quotable lines and familiar faces, it comes as no surprise that the film sees a resurgence in popularity around the holidays. Appropriate for all ages, Elf allows families to gather around and marvel at the magic of a New York Christmas. The film also shares an important message: Christmas cheer is for everyone! New Line Cinema / Giphy Home Alone – Streaming on Disney+ It would take immense skill to make it through the Home Alone movies without laughing. This film achieves a humorous message about the importance of family with resounding success. Thankfully, the movie is part of a series, meaning there are two more movies starring Macaulay Culkin that are sure to have the whole family laughing. A Boy Called Christmas – Streaming on Netflix This Netflix original debuted on the platform in 2021 and quickly made its way into Netflix’s top 10. While there are plenty of classic Christmas movies to choose from on the platform, this modern tale is a unique story that tugs at the heartstrings. The film scored a whopping 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the high score being accredited to “a heaping helping of winsome holiday spirit.” Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Streaming on Freeform and YouTube TV Everyone is familiar with the visually stunning Claymation Rudolph movie. The 1964 classic starring Burl Ives has endured, remaining an annual staple in many homes. The catchy tunes featured throughout the film can be heard during the holiday season, a stark reminder of the larger impact this movie has had over time. The Christmas Chronicles – Streaming on Netflix The Christmas Chronicles is a beautiful family feature that shares the story of two siblings grieving their father’s death and understanding what Christmas truly means for them. While the movie carries a serious undertone, there are plenty of laughs scattered throughout, making it feel well-balanced. This movie is suitable for a younger audience but still remains entertaining to older generations as it brings the nostalgic vibes of a youthful Christmas. Violent Night – Streaming on Prime Video This R-rated feature stars David Harbour as a rugged Santa Claus working to defeat a group of evil mercenaries who have targeted a wealthy family. Harbour portrays a devious St. Nick, differentiating from his notorious role of Hopper on Stranger Things. The movie has an excellent cast and reminds me of a glammed-up Die Hard. The Grinch (All variations) – Streaming on Apple TV+ There are so many variations of The Grinch, and you can’t go wrong with them. From Jim Carrey’s version to the animated 2018 version, the story and themes in The Grinch are what remains important. Each year, impressionable young children watch the film for the first time and learn the true meaning of Christmas and how the grumpy Grinch’s heart grew three sizes. There can never be too many reminders to remain grateful during the holiday season. A Charlie Brown Christmas – Streaming on Apple TV+ This cartoon special plays every year without fail, and the familiar Peanuts jingle fills the house. It’s hard to truly tire from Snoopy and Woodstock’s mischievous banter or Linus’ Christmas monologue. This special speaks to the older generation and is perfect for bringing the whole family together. A Muppet Christmas Carol – Streaming on Disney+ Any Muppets movie is always filled with laughs and adventures, and this one is no different. Viewers can uniquely identify their favorite characters, from Kermit to Gonzo, who play the characters in the infamous Christmas Carol story. The story within a story approach stands out and makes this movie a yearly rewatch.

The holiday season is meant to be a time of laughter and cheer for all, and nothing sets the mood better than a nice Christmas film. There’s something for everyone on this list. Your new favorite flick could be awaiting you!