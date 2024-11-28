The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I believe fall is an overrated season, but I do love the warm, cozy vibe it brings. This is the best time of year to pick up a good book, grab a comfy blanket, and cozy up on the couch before a fireplace (or a video of a fireplace, for us Floridians).

My favorite book genres are mystery and thrillers, and as the sun sets earlier, I love reading a spooky book late into the night. Here is a list of my three favorite books to read during autumn, from least to most favorite.

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Michaelides (@alex.michaelides) This book was very popular on Booktok, but in case you haven’t heard of it, Alex Michaelides’ The Silent Patient follows Alicia and Gabriel Berenson, who seemed to be a happily married couple up until Alicia shot her husband in the face five times. As if the mystery behind why she killed her husband wasn’t enough, Alicia then becomes entirely mute, never speaking another word. Seven years later, criminal psychotherapist Theo becomes interested in Alicia’s case and is determined to find the truth behind the night of her husband’s death. This story is a psychological mystery thriller that had me speed-reading to figure out what happened that night. Although the twist in the end was predictable, it was still very shocking when the details were revealed. The book is packed full of references and allusions to Greek myths and stories that add another layer to the main story. The writing style is beautiful and easy to read, explaining the tragedy of Theo and Alicia’s story.

Stalking Jack the Ripper by Kerri Maniscalco

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerri Maniscalco (@kerrimaniscalco) Stalking Jack the Ripper, by Kerri Maniscalco, follows Audrey Rose Wadsworth, a young woman wanting to learn the science of life and death under her uncle in an 1800s society bent on reminding her of her place as a woman. When women begin being brutally murdered, Audrey Rose gets caught up in trying to find the killer, who goes by Jack the Ripper. I absolutely devoured this book when I first read it. It’s historical fiction based on true stories about the murders of the actual Jack the Ripper. Trying to figure out the killer was challenging because of the well-crafted red herrings throughout the book. The academic rivals-to-lovers subplot was done so well that Thomas Cresswell, the love interest, is one of my favorite book boyfriends. I’m also obsessed with Audrey Rose, the ultimate girl boss. Audrey Rose would not remain quiet and stay in the kitchen like most women were expected to do at this time. Instead, like myself, she was a woman of science willing to do whatever it took to save other women from dying. Stalking Jack the Ripper is part of a four-part series with a novella, so if you love the first book as much as I did, you’ll have more of Audrey Rose and Thomas Cresswell to look forward to.

The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafón